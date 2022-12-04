NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"

Credit: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

This is a season where LeBron James is making waves in the record books. The King has been making the most of his talent for generations now, surpassing old records at will since he came into the league as an 18-year-old. LeBron is now under 1,000 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and he recently unlocked another amazing milestone.

LeBron James crossed Magic Johnson on the list for most assists by a player in NBA history. He is a ways away from the top, but topping one of the greatest passers the league has ever seen is no small feat. And considering that he already has more points than Michael Jordan, some fans are now talking about how this proves his status as the GOAT. Nick Wright is among those, and he shared the sentiment on Twitter recently.

"More assists than Magic. More points than Michael. Not sure you even need any other arguments, to be honest."

On the surface, it does appear that Wright has a point here, and many do agree with it. But as others have pointed out, there is a lot more to the GOAT debate than just statistics. And many fans came forward to refute the claim that LBJ is now the greatest to ever do it in the NBA.

NBA Fans Disagreed With Nick Wright That LeBron James Is The GOAT

There is an element of bias that comes into this because like Wright, many fans admire other players and they want to support their cases to be considered the GOAT. But many came with solid arguments as to why this claim is wrong as well.

"Only two players have more Finals losses than King James." "Draymond Green has made more 3 than Jordan. But who you want taking that 3?" "Stats like this are not everything." "Magic and Michael both won more than LeBron." "I love LeBron but this is a sensationalist take if I ever saw one. Not factual." "John Stockton has more assists and steals than anybody… best point guard ever! Right Nick?!" "He is better all time than Magic but the GOAT title was lost in 2011." "Love how this dude doesn't add any of the necessary context to the careers of these players." "You could argue Karl Malone is the GOAT with logic like this." "Man, y'all need to stop with this." "Michael Jordan is the GOAT, go cry about it."

LeBron James has a very solid case to be considered the GOAT, but the stats in themselves are not enough of an argument. Cumulatively, it would be easier to say that LeBron is still a tier below Michael Jordan. Ultimately, these conversations are subjective, so no consensus can be reached on this front.

