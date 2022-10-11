Skip to main content

NBA Fans In Shock After Discovering Paul George Makes $1 More Per Game Than Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the most important names in basketball over the last decade. They have both dominated in the NBA, with both players being considered premier two-way players. They teamed up in 2019 on the Los Angeles Clippers but haven't been able to have a successful breakthrough due to injuries. However, they'll hope this year is different. After all, players making $44 million a season need to come with an expectation on the court to deliver wins. 

Reddit realized that in the world of sports contracts, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard earn among the top athletes in the world. According to Wikipedia, the pair are virtually tied for the 54th richest sports contract in the world, also tied with Damian Lillard. However, there is a degree of separation between Kawhi and PG, as PG13 makes exactly $1 more than Kawhi for each game of the regular season.

This difference is almost negligible, but it seems the Thunder are signing their 2 stars to equal contracts even when everybody can tell that Kawhi is the leader of the team and PG13 is the secondary star, something even he admitted

Can Kawhi Leonard Lead A 3rd Team To The NBA Title?

Kawhi Leonard currently has 2 Finals MVPs to his name, winning titles in San Antonio and Toronto before ending up on the Clippers. If he can win a title and Finals MVP with the Clippers, Leonard will become the second player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with 3 franchises, with LeBron James being the first one to do so.

Even if PG13 is making a dollar more than Kawhi, this team will count on Kawhi during crunch time. They'll hope that both PG and Leonard can stay healthy through the long season and be available to them when it comes time to knuckle down and win the title in the postseason. 

