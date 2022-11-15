NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat weren't off to a great start this season. But the ability to make a comeback is what separates good teams from the rest, and the Heat have proved that over the last few games. Led by none other than Jimmy Butler, the Heat have now won their last three games and improved their record to 7-7.

The team's most recent victory came against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns. Although the Suns were playing without Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the game was incredibly close and enjoyable for fans.

After four exciting quarters, the final score was 113-112 in favor of Butler and co. To be honest, it could have gone either way if it weren't for the heroics of Butler.

Jimmy Butler Put The Clamps On Devin Booker

Ever since joining the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has gained a lot of respect among the NBA community. He even helped the team reach the 2020 NBA Finals, albeit losing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anyway, coming back to the Heat-Suns game, in the last possession, the Suns handed the ball in hands of none other than Devin Booker. D-Book was being guarded by Butler, who is a sensational defender. As you'd expect from Jimmy, he didn't give Booker even an inch of space and completely overpowered the Suns star with his suffocating defense.

Jimmy not only closely defended Booker on the perimeter but didn't allow him to take off a shot. Butler's incredible final-moment block sealed the game for the Heat and improved the team's record to 7-7. NBA fans loved the moment, and here are some of the best reactions from fans after seeing the incredible defense from the Heat superstar:

Butler's defense is the biggest skill in his bag and he has won a plethora of games for the Heat by using it. This was just one example of it. While a few fans berated Booker for bricking the shot, Jimmy's defense was simply too good for him. The Heat Nation will hope that their team can continue their winning streak and get above .500 in the next few games.

