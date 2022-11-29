Skip to main content

NBA Fans Mock Kelly Oubre Jr. For Doing The "Too Small" Taunt While The Hornets Were Down 28 Points

The Charlotte Hornets faced off against the Boston Celtics in a lopsided contest. Jayson Tatum led the team to victory behind a stunning 35-point scoring outburst in just 30 minutes of playing time. The final score stood at 140-105 as the Hornets lost their 15th game of the season.

It goes without saying that the Boston Celtics are unarguably the best team in the NBA as of now, but today our focus is on their opponents, Charlotte Hornets. Especially on Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. is one of the most entertaining players on his day. In fact, even against the Celtics, Oubre Jr. managed to record 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, albeit in a losing cause.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Got Trolled By Fans

Although Kelly Oubre Jr. had a great game, he got himself trolled by NBA fans for one incident. During the third quarter, Oubre scored a bucket and decided to celebrate it by using the "too small" taunt. But there was one crucial thing the Hornets forward forgot about - the score.

While Oubre Jr.'s shot was good, the celebration wasn't applicable at the time. After all, the Hornets were still down by 28 points. NBA fans made sure to call out Oubre Jr. after realizing that.

midwestent.7010: That wasn't the "too small" taunt he just showing how small of a chance his team had to comeback.

marcgeis3597: Don't think anyone has ever accused Oubre of being a smart man.

swasho2939: He was trying to imply his team's low number of points.

alisterx8698: That wasn’t him showing the to small sign that was him showing where he is in the NBA rankings.

jasonrussell8088: I always wondered why he has traveled so much in such a young career. Guess that answers that question.

therealest811: Soft mentality to taunt when you're down that much lol. Is he playing for himself or the team?

lilythiev8135: Really thought Hornets would improve by this season, it was way worse than the last two seasons lol.

avsfan2912: Then they lost by 35!

EsauistheCaucasian: These kids are corny and just getting CORNIER as the days go by.

nelsontan8178: That's okay...thats all he can do when the team is behind...

As expected, Kelly Oubre Jr. was heavily roasted by the fans for doing the taunt despite being down double-digits. The Charlotte Hornets had one of the worst offseasons in NBA history, and it doesn't seem like things are about to get better for them anytime soon.

