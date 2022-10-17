Skip to main content

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go Until 2022-23 Season Begins: "Never Been So Excited For A Season."

We are midway through the month of October, which can only mean one thing for basketball fans: the new NBA season is finally here.

With the opening tip-off set for tomorrow night, fans and analysts worldwide have had to contain their excitement as the waiting game continues. But with so little time left to go, it's no wonder that so many people are getting hyped on Twitter.

Regarding fan reactions, specifically, they ranged in excitement about opening night, but most seemed very optimistic about the upcoming season.

Tuesday night's schedule includes the 76ers vs. the Celtics at 7:30 followed by the Lakers vs Warriors in San Francisco for the opening day ring ceremony.

Having two of the top teams in each conference compete against each other is a really great way to kick things off. It will give fans a chance to see how these teams stack up against each other and it should make for a very interesting night.

Unfortunately, one cannot take too much stock in what happens during these first few weeks of the season. At the very beginning of a long, 82-game campaign, it is going to take some time before the true contenders separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

NBA Fans Will Have To Pay Big Money To Attend Opening Night For The Golden State Warriors

Of course, tomorrow will be all about the defending champs. In their first game since the Finals, they will be celebrated by the NBA and the fans as they finally receive their rings in front of the world.

As expected, the price to attend the event isn't cheap. In fact, the average ticket price for tomorrow's Warriors game is nearly $1,000.

NBA 2022-23's opening night face-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers is officially the most expensive regular season NBA contest of all time. Taking first place was the late Kobe Bryant's final game in 2016. This will be the second year in a row where both teams take each other on in their season openers. The last one resulted in the Warriors notching up a 121-114 win at the Crypto.com Arena.

According to TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, the average ticket price of $897 is the closest to Bryant's, which had an average purchase price of $1,137.

The Warriors-Lakers game on October 18 is the second most expensive regular season NBA game of all-time. The average purchase price is $897. The only game more expensive was Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016, which had an average purchase price of $1,137.

Needless to say, there is a lot of excitement about the season ahead. With a clean slate, and a fresh start, the possibilities are endless and it makes things so much harder to predict.

But for the fans, just seeing their favorite players do their thing on the court again is all they have been waiting for. Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

