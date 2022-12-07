NBA Fans Pick Who Is The Most Disrespected Player In The League

Credit: Fadeaway World

Playing in the NBA is not an easy task by any means. No, we are not talking about the physical toll or requiring elite skill set to succeed in the league. Instead, we are talking about the players who have been in the league for years and proven their worth to everyone and still end up getting disrespected by fans.

There are many names that may come to our mind after hearing this. One of the most hated as well as most disrespected players in the NBA right now is LeBron James. James may have accomplished almost everything a player can imagine after entering the league, but he still gets disrespected by fans for ignorant reasons.

Some Of The Most Disrespected Players in the NBA

James isn't the only player who gets disrespected by the media and fans. There are many others, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons. Keeping that in mind, the popular Twitter account 'Hoop Central' recently asked about who is the most disrespected player in the NBA.

The Twitter account popped this question a couple of months ago as well. At the time, James Harden was crowned as the most disrespected player in the NBA. Let's take a look at what NBA fans think about the same question right now.

As we mentioned earlier, most fans believe that Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ben Simmons are among the most disrespected players in the NBA right now. Apart from them, several fans also picked Stephen Curry and Devin Booker as well.

But obviously, when we talk about the top 10 most disrespected players in the history of the league, there is hardly anyone who can be put over LeBron James. Perhaps Russell Westbrook can now also enter the list. Since joining the Lakers, Russ has been slandered left and right by the media and the fans. But he is finally clapping back at them with amazing performances from the bench.

