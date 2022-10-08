NBA Fans Pick Who Should Stay On Warriors Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Draymond Is Better, But They Definitely Should Pick Poole After What Happened."

The Golden State Warriors are in a state of disarray right now, as the franchise is dealing with the aftermath of the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. There is no doubt that the video of the incident was damning, and there has been a huge amount of speculation about one of the two potentially leaving the Golden State Warriors.

A recent Twitter post by statistics page StatMuse showed the stats of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole for the season, along with their shooting splits. The post then asked for fans to pick one of them to remain on the Warriors, and a lot of fans responded to the query.

Though Jordan Poole is a good player who is a capable shooter and scorer, it seems as though many fans understand that Draymond Green is more important to the Golden State Warriors system. However, there were some that thought the Golden State Warriors should end up keeping Jordan Poole due to his age, as Draymond Green is likely to decline in the upcoming years.

As of right now though, the Golden State Warriors are likely not considering a trade for either player. Both players were crucial members of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship team. Hopefully, the team is able to find a resolution to this matter, and figure out a way to give Draymond Green a fair punishment while also ensuring that Jordan Poole feels supported by the team.

Draymond Green Lost The Trust Of His Teammates

It is highly likely that Draymond Green's teammates don't condone that sort of behavior from the power forward. In fact, it was recently reported that he has lost the "trust and respect" of his teammates as a result of his punching Jordan Poole.

There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said. Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much.

Hopefully, we do see the forward make amends in the future and figure out a way to make things up to Jordan Poole and the rest of his teammates. There is no doubt that it will take a while, but hopefully, Draymond Green is ready to start the process.

After the Golden State Warriors deal with this situation, they will need to turn their eyes to the upcoming 2022-23 season. Hopefully, they are able to repeat as champions, despite this situation.