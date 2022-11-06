NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco.

While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.

The latest update sees the Nets' issue Irving a list of things he needs to do in order to begin the reintegration process, and that led to a meme fest on Twitter.

Kyrie Irving reading what the Nets want him to do before he can play

The clip sees Canadian rapper, Drake leafing through something on his phone with a rather perplexed expression on his face, and that had the fans in splits.

What Are The Six Steps Kyrie Irving Must Complete Before Rejoining The Nets?

The way back for Kyrie Irving to return to the Nets fold isn't an easy one and the 30-year-old was given a list of things to do before he can suit up for the franchise again.

It was reported that Irving must apologize for his social media posts linking to the movie and book. This will be followed by a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and local Jewish leaders.

Irving also has to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai whose texts he had not been returning. The latter was vocal on Twitter saying he was disappointed with his player soon after the anti-semitic film retweet.

The Nets also want him to issue a verbal apology that includes taking responsibility for promoting a film whose message is harmful and sharing it on his social media accounts as well. And finally, undergo sensitivity training.

It will be a while before Irving can complete the list, but the Nets seem to be willing to wait. In the meantime, they won a game against the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. They face the in-form Dallas Mavericks next, followed by a clash against the New York Knicks, both with Irving not taking the floor.