NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the team in 2019. It started a new era for the organization as they finally had superstars who had the potential to lead the team to an NBA Championship. On top of that, the Nets also traded for James Harden in the 2020-21 NBA season.

A big 3 of KD, Irving, and Harden were obviously expected to lead the team to glory. Unfortunately, the trio could never live up to the expectations. After getting knocked out in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2021 playoffs, Harden and co. were expected to do better in the 2021-22 NBA season.

But in mid-season, Harden shocked everyone by demanding a trade out of the Nets. The Beard was blasted by fans at the time for quitting the team. However, after seeing the drama with the Nets this season, many are actually praising Harden for seeing through it and leaving when he had the chance.

James Harden Saved Himself From A Lot Of Trouble

Following Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has regained his form. He has been in phenomenal form this season. Keeping that in mind, an NBA fan on Reddit recently pointed out that Harden saw the drama of the Nets and left the franchise.

Huge credit to James. Everyone was saying he’s the worst out of the big 3 in Brooklyn. Meanwhile he caused the least amount of drama, played on a grade 2 hamstring sprain and gave it all. He escaped from the drama in Brooklyn, they now have to deal with the young socialite, an anti semite and a coach who just got fired in Boston for known reasons. Harden looks like a genius now, he saw it coming and left just in time.

As the fan mentioned in the post, Harden saw the drama coming, and he requested a trade out of the franchise. Speaking of that drama, following Steve Nash's firing, people are talking about completely blowing up the team. This would mean the Nets trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to other NBA franchises.