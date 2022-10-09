NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been the center of attention in the NBA world over the last week. Their altercation in practice has made all the headlines. The situation might have blown over, but a video of the fight was leaked to TMZ, and it showed Draymond Green throwing a sucker punch. The entire ordeal has been very embarrassing for the Golden State Warriors, with Green and senior members of the organization making statements in the aftermath as well.

The big question in all of this has been how Jordan Poole feels. At the time, the young star seemed to shrug off the situation, staying back to finish his workout despite getting punched. However, he has since been silent about the situation, making it hard to gauge how he feels. There are those suggesting that Poole might end up leaving the Warriors as a result of this, and if that happens, it will likely mean beef between him and Draymond.

Fights in practice have happened in the NBA before, and the league is also no stranger to stars having bad blood between them. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal famously had a terrible relationship for years after being teammates. And nearly every star in the late 80s and 90s had issues with Isiah Thomas.



NBA Fans Use Isiah Thomas And Magic Johnson Reconciliation Video To Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Making Up

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas famously had issues. Magic didn't like the Bad Boy Piston too much. The two sorted out their differences in a face-to-face interview years after their retirement, and NBA fans on Instagram used that video to talk about the situation between Green and Poole.

"Draymond and Poole 20 years from now." "Life at the end of the day. Put all the crap behind." "Dray would try to force the blame on Poole though." "Lmao fr it's gonne take years for this to get sorted." "I saw the punch. Poole gonna wobble even if it's 40 years later." "This what an apology looks like people." "Draymond aint talking like this lol." "Damn, it ain't even been 5 minutes." "This is too soon hahahaha." "Poole not forgiving this guy bruh." "Draymond ain't have the class to do this."

This is obviously a bit tongue-in-cheek, but the sentiment stands. The Warriors may ensure that Green and Poole sort it out in the near future, but it's hard to see their relationship completely coming back from that. Only the future and Jordan Poole can give us an idea of what is going to happen moving forward.