Skip to main content

NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video

NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been the center of attention in the NBA world over the last week. Their altercation in practice has made all the headlines. The situation might have blown over, but a video of the fight was leaked to TMZ, and it showed Draymond Green throwing a sucker punch. The entire ordeal has been very embarrassing for the Golden State Warriors, with Green and senior members of the organization making statements in the aftermath as well. 

The big question in all of this has been how Jordan Poole feels. At the time, the young star seemed to shrug off the situation, staying back to finish his workout despite getting punched. However, he has since been silent about the situation, making it hard to gauge how he feels. There are those suggesting that Poole might end up leaving the Warriors as a result of this, and if that happens, it will likely mean beef between him and Draymond. 

Fights in practice have happened in the NBA before, and the league is also no stranger to stars having bad blood between them. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal famously had a terrible relationship for years after being teammates. And nearly every star in the late 80s and 90s had issues with Isiah Thomas. 

NBA Fans Use Isiah Thomas And Magic Johnson Reconciliation Video To Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Making Up

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas famously had issues. Magic didn't like the Bad Boy Piston too much. The two sorted out their differences in a face-to-face interview years after their retirement, and NBA fans on Instagram used that video to talk about the situation between Green and Poole. 

"Draymond and Poole 20 years from now."

"Life at the end of the day. Put all the crap behind."

"Dray would try to force the blame on Poole though."

"Lmao fr it's gonne take years for this to get sorted."

"I saw the punch. Poole gonna wobble even if it's 40 years later."

"This what an apology looks like people."

"Draymond aint talking like this lol."

"Damn, it ain't even been 5 minutes."

"This is too soon hahahaha."

"Poole not forgiving this guy bruh."

"Draymond ain't have the class to do this."

This is obviously a bit tongue-in-cheek, but the sentiment stands. The Warriors may ensure that Green and Poole sort it out in the near future, but it's hard to see their relationship completely coming back from that. Only the future and Jordan Poole can give us an idea of what is going to happen moving forward. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video
NBA Media

NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Blake Griffin Apparently Throws Shade At Nets While Praising Celtics' Locker Room Vibes: "Different Atmosphere Than I'm Used To, In A Good Way."
NBA Media

Blake Griffin Apparently Throws Shade At Nets While Praising Celtics' Locker Room Vibes: "Different Atmosphere Than I'm Used To, In A Good Way."

By Orlando Silva
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”

By Orlando Silva
Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."
NBA Media

Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Media

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan

By Divij Kulkarni
Carlos Boozer On Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team: "You Got Two Alphas In The Prime Of Their Careers That Don't Care About Who The Alpha Is. Very Rare."
NBA Media

Carlos Boozer On Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team: "You Got Two Alphas In The Prime Of Their Careers That Don't Care About Who The Alpha Is. Very Rare."

By Orlando Silva