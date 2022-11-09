NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

MJ was stopped from reaching the top of the NBA on two occasions by Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons. The Bad Boy Pistons teams fouled him relentlessly and one thing led to another, with His Airness developing a hate for Isiah and his team. This led to issues off the court and Isiah getting portrayed very poorly in the Last Dance documentary. And Thomas recently spoke about it, saying it's not ending for a long time to come.

"This guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a**hole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a**hole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago."

Well, it seems that while some fans are with Isiah on this, more have jumped in to defend MJ.

NBA Fans Support Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Speaks Out About Their Beef

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas are unlikely to ever patch things up. And while some think Thomas is in the right, others have defended Jordan in this situation.

"See this what the game is missing today. Genuine hatred." "Zeke is so salty bruh." "If he didn't want MJ to hate him, shouldn't have let his goons beat him up." "Bro Isiah is just mad hateworthy." "Mike reading this knowing he don’t give damn." "MJ is too big to care." "Dude Isiah needa let it go." "Nah this type of beef is what keeps me going." "These boys despise each other, man." "I salute Isiah Thomas’ four decade long commitment to being a hater." "MJ owns Isiah." "Someone tell Zeke we don't care."

In this particular issue, fans will always support Michael Jordan. Not only is MJ the more popular one and the more accomplished one, but he's also not the one who started it. One way or another, while it would be great to see them bury the hatchet, it's also fun to see just how deep the rivalry runs between two of the game's best.

