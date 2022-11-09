Skip to main content

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas

MJ was stopped from reaching the top of the NBA on two occasions by Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons. The Bad Boy Pistons teams fouled him relentlessly and one thing led to another, with His Airness developing a hate for Isiah and his team. This led to issues off the court and Isiah getting portrayed very poorly in the Last Dance documentary. And Thomas recently spoke about it, saying it's not ending for a long time to come

"This guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a**hole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a**hole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago."

Well, it seems that while some fans are with Isiah on this, more have jumped in to defend MJ. 

NBA Fans Support Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Speaks Out About Their Beef

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas are unlikely to ever patch things up. And while some think Thomas is in the right, others have defended Jordan in this situation. 

"See this what the game is missing today. Genuine hatred."

"Zeke is so salty bruh."

"If he didn't want MJ to hate him, shouldn't have let his goons beat him up."

"Bro Isiah is just mad hateworthy."

"Mike reading this knowing he don’t give damn."

"MJ is too big to care."

"Dude Isiah needa let it go."

"Nah this type of beef is what keeps me going."

"These boys despise each other, man."

"I salute Isiah Thomas’ four decade long commitment to being a hater."

"MJ owns Isiah."

"Someone tell Zeke we don't care."

In this particular issue, fans will always support Michael Jordan. Not only is MJ the more popular one and the more accomplished one, but he's also not the one who started it. One way or another, while it would be great to see them bury the hatchet, it's also fun to see just how deep the rivalry runs between two of the game's best.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance
NBA Media

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King
NBA

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

By Nick Mac
Warriors GM Admits The Veteran Players Get Frustrated Because The Young Guys Don't Play Well
NBA Media

Warriors GM Admits The Veteran Players Get Frustrated Because The Young Guys Don't Play Well

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare

By Nick Mac
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."

By Orlando Silva
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
NBA Media

John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft

By Gautam Varier
John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Confirms He Left Kobe Bryant To Play With James Harden, Explains Why They Didn't Succeed
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Confirms He Left Kobe Bryant To Play With James Harden, Explains Why They Didn't Succeed

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Lakers Champion Reveals The GOATs Of Each Decade
NBA Media

Former Lakers Champion Reveals The GOATs Of Each Decade

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons Wants To Play For Australia In Paris 2024: "I'm Going To The Olympics. It's A Dream Of Mine."
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Wants To Play For Australia In Paris 2024: "I'm Going To The Olympics. It's A Dream Of Mine."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

By Nico Martinez
The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA
NBA Media

The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA

By Orlando Silva
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record
NBA Media

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record

By Aikansh Chaudhary