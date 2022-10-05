NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.

Trading for Butler, despite the supposed baggage that comes with him, has proven to be an inspired decision by Miami, and they'll be hoping to reap the benefits from it for the years to come. The baggage we mentioned earlier has caused issues at previous pitstops like Minnesota and Philadelphia, but he has fit in well with Heat culture.

NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks

Butler did cause some waves this offseason, though, as he sported a new bizarre hairstyle and joked that he did it just to make the internet mad. Social media went wild as Butler wouldn't confirm if he was going to keep that look, but it seems like he decided against it.

NBA fans were relieved to see Butler go back to his old look.

"Finally took those extensions out"

"thank god he’s back to normal"

"finally they were so ugly"

"thank gawddd"

"Looks like a well mannered young man🤣"

"he heard the slander"

"Pat Riley told him he will be traded if he doesn't change it"

"Jimmy Foxx Butler was a different breed"

"Giving us the side eye cause he know he was not right for that stunt he pulled 😂"

"It’s better than the… (you know what)"

"He finally saw what we saw 😂😂😂"

"Traes cut better"

"Bout damn time!"

"Huge W"

"Twitter bullied this man to do this smh lol"

"He cut that off quick!!!!"

"Looks so much better lmao"

"Humiliation ritual over? 👀"

"Thank you Jimmy 😂😭"

"He got fed up with the jokes 🤣🤣"

I think it is safe to say that everyone prefers this look for Butler to those dreads, which didn't look great at all. The focus can now finally shift to what really matters, which is basketball.

Leading up to the 2022-23 season, expectations are high in Miami, as they always tend to be, and the fans will be looking for another deep playoff run. They have brought back all of the big pieces from last season, but PJ Tucker is gone, which is a big loss. They also failed to make a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, which means the likes of Tyler Herro, who just put pen to paper on a massive extension, and Kyle Lowry will have to step up and help ease the load on Butler.