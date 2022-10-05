Skip to main content

NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"

NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"

Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.

Trading for Butler, despite the supposed baggage that comes with him, has proven to be an inspired decision by Miami, and they'll be hoping to reap the benefits from it for the years to come. The baggage we mentioned earlier has caused issues at previous pitstops like Minnesota and Philadelphia, but he has fit in well with Heat culture.

NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks

Butler did cause some waves this offseason, though, as he sported a new bizarre hairstyle and joked that he did it just to make the internet mad. Social media went wild as Butler wouldn't confirm if he was going to keep that look, but it seems like he decided against it.

NBA fans were relieved to see Butler go back to his old look.

"Finally took those extensions out"

"thank god he’s back to normal"

"finally they were so ugly"

"thank gawddd"

"Looks like a well mannered young man🤣"

"he heard the slander"

"Pat Riley told him he will be traded if he doesn't change it"

"Jimmy Foxx Butler was a different breed"

"Giving us the side eye cause he know he was not right for that stunt he pulled 😂"

"It’s better than the… (you know what)"

"He finally saw what we saw 😂😂😂"

"Traes cut better"

"Bout damn time!"

"Huge W"

"Twitter bullied this man to do this smh lol"

"He cut that off quick!!!!"

"Looks so much better lmao"

"Humiliation ritual over? 👀"

"Thank you Jimmy 😂😭"

"He got fed up with the jokes 🤣🤣"

I think it is safe to say that everyone prefers this look for Butler to those dreads, which didn't look great at all. The focus can now finally shift to what really matters, which is basketball.

Leading up to the 2022-23 season, expectations are high in Miami, as they always tend to be, and the fans will be looking for another deep playoff run. They have brought back all of the big pieces from last season, but PJ Tucker is gone, which is a big loss. They also failed to make a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, which means the likes of Tyler Herro, who just put pen to paper on a massive extension, and Kyle Lowry will have to step up and help ease the load on Butler.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

By Orlando Silva
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

By Orlando Silva
wembanyama lakers
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans

By Lee Tran
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary