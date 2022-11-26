NBA Fans React To Alex Caruso’s All-Time Bulls Starting Five: “Not The Same Without Dennis Rodman”

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Caruso revealed his all-time Chicago Bulls starters and Dennis Rodman wasn't part of the list, much to fans' dismay.

In a tweet that did the rounds, the guard's all-time Bulls starting five also saw Zach LaVine's name missing. Surprisingly, there were no pre-Michael Jordan era players either.

From the present-day squad, only DeMar DeRozan made the cut, and that had fans talking, as some of them argued that Rodman should have made the five.

Alex Caruso named his all-time Chicago Bulls starting five: Derrick Rose DeMar DeRozan Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen Joakim Noah (Via@NBA)

Caruso's list didn't necessarily please segments as expected, but there's no doubt that these five will immediately mark the Bulls as title contenders.

How Has Alex Caruso Fared For The Chicago Bulls in NBA 2022-23?

To answer the question, it's not been a really good run so far for the guard. Caruso was pivotal for the Los Angeles Lakers in their title run, and while his production in his first season for Chicago after becoming a free agent went right, it hasn't taken off yet in the 2022-23 edition yet.

At the time of writing, Caruso averages 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He's played all 19 games for the team, and while his form has been streaky, coach Billy Donovan is optimistic of a turnaround.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls head coach explained that he wasn't worried.

“I don’t want to read too much into it,” he said. “I like the shots he’s getting. I like the shots he’s taking. He just hasn’t shot the ball well. I know he’s worked hard on it, and he puts the time in,” Donovan said. “He shoots before practice, after practice, so he’s had some good looks, and we’ve got to continue to encourage him to take those shots when they’re there.”

Donovan's optimism in the guard will surely come as reassurance to fans who expect much out of Caruso. He has been an impact player for the outfit and will hope to find his groove over the course of the season.

