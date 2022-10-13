Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis had fans roaring in laughter after he played the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth preseason game with a huge hole on the backside of his shorts.

Despite the funny side of things, Davis proved to be an absolute force against the Minnesota Timberwolves notching up 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 27 minutes he played. The Lakers eventually fell short losing 113-118, but the big man had a good day out.

NBA fans had their share of laughs as well as Twitter was filled with comments — some fun, some with a hint of rudeness, and some posted apt memes. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

Davis's torn shorts didn't seem to perturb him as he was involved completely in the game. For the Lakers fans, in particular, the jokes don't necessarily matter as long as he stays healthy and takes the team the distance.

ESPN Commentators Dave Pasch And Richard Jefferson Share Their Take on Davis' Ripped Shorts Situation

The sight caught the attention of ESPN commentators, Dave Pasch and Richard Jefferson, and what followed was a comical and awkward exchange between the two on Television. 

"And he’s got a little rip in his shorts on the underside… I don’t… are we…” Jefferson came to a pause. “Are you saying you want somebody to show it?” Pasch asked. 

"No, no, no, I don’t want anybody to show it," came Jefferson's reply as he came inches close to bursting into laughter. “How did you notice that?” Pasch continued even as Jefferson had a huge smile on his face. "But now that you pointed it out… on the left buttocks."

And here's the clip of the commentators trying to make sense of the wardrobe malfunction.

On the season front, the side seems to be in high spirits, despite losing three of their four preseason skirmishes. The one win came against the Golden State Warriors, where Davis chipped in with a scintillating performance. The Lakers will take on the defending champs on Opening Night on October 18 in an away fixture.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

By Aaron Abhishek
When Stephen Curry Hit A Tough Three Pointer Over Kobe Bryant And Then The Black Mamba Showed Him Respect
NBA Media

When Stephen Curry Hit A Tough Three Pointer Over Kobe Bryant And Then The Black Mamba Showed Him Respect

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Jeanie Buss Shared The Story Of Her Feud With Her Brother Jim Buss And How She Became The Lakers Owner: “They Basically Came In And Put A Loaded Gun On The Table.”
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Shared The Story Of Her Feud With Her Brother Jim Buss And How She Became The Lakers Owner: “They Basically Came In And Put A Loaded Gun On The Table.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
NBA

Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
USATSI_19221662
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics
NBA Media

LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition
NBA Media

LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition

By Aaron Abhishek
Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary