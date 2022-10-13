NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis had fans roaring in laughter after he played the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth preseason game with a huge hole on the backside of his shorts.

Despite the funny side of things, Davis proved to be an absolute force against the Minnesota Timberwolves notching up 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 27 minutes he played. The Lakers eventually fell short losing 113-118, but the big man had a good day out.

NBA fans had their share of laughs as well as Twitter was filled with comments — some fun, some with a hint of rudeness, and some posted apt memes. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

Davis's torn shorts didn't seem to perturb him as he was involved completely in the game. For the Lakers fans, in particular, the jokes don't necessarily matter as long as he stays healthy and takes the team the distance.

The sight caught the attention of ESPN commentators, Dave Pasch and Richard Jefferson, and what followed was a comical and awkward exchange between the two on Television.

"And he’s got a little rip in his shorts on the underside… I don’t… are we…” Jefferson came to a pause. “Are you saying you want somebody to show it?” Pasch asked.

"No, no, no, I don’t want anybody to show it," came Jefferson's reply as he came inches close to bursting into laughter. “How did you notice that?” Pasch continued even as Jefferson had a huge smile on his face. "But now that you pointed it out… on the left buttocks."

And here's the clip of the commentators trying to make sense of the wardrobe malfunction.

On the season front, the side seems to be in high spirits, despite losing three of their four preseason skirmishes. The one win came against the Golden State Warriors, where Davis chipped in with a scintillating performance. The Lakers will take on the defending champs on Opening Night on October 18 in an away fixture.