NBA Fans React To Bradley Beal's Disrespectful Comment About The Washington Wizards

For many years, the Washington Wizards had an incredible backcourt duo of John Wall and Beal. But the franchise had to make a choice between the two, and they chose Beal over Wall for obvious reasons.

Although Bradley Beal hasn't really been able to lead the team to much success, he was always praised by the NBA community for staying loyal to the franchise. After all, it was believed that Beal chose to sign a 5-year contract extension with the Wizards despite having interest from all over the league.

But was that really the truth? Well, the Washington Wizards guard recently uncovered the real reason for signing a contract extension with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal Has Essentially Backstabbed The Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal recently made an appearance on the 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast. During the episode, Beal explained that he signed with the Wizards because no other team that was a contender had any interest in signing him.

“But to have the pieces we have, we have enough to know that we can compete on a nightly basis with no BS. We know that we got a job, everybody’s able to be a star in their role, and we can go do that. On the flip side of it, the business side of it. There were no teams in the market, free agency-wise. I’m just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, ‘Oh, I can go win.’ It was teams that strategically wasn’t what I wanted. So realistically, I wouldn’t say my hand was forced, but this was my best decision and best option on the table at the time.”

Considering the fact that Beal is usually considered one of the most loyal players in the NBA, it was very surprising to see him make this comment about the Wizards. Keeping that in mind, NBA fans had various types of reactions to it.

Camctrail: I mean it'd be hard for me to walk away from 270 million f*****g dollars. BBallHunter: That is one hell of a statement lol. Rarely seen anything like that. LackingInPatience: Wizards should have let him go in all honesty or traded him beforehand. He just wanted the bag to then complain about wanting to win as is the golden standard in the modern NBA. Not hating but what is the Wizard's aspirations this season anyway? Play in tournament/low playoff seed? Nuktos1517: That's cuz winning teams don't give players like Beal super maxes. C0ok1e_Monsta: AND the Wizards still gave him a no trade clause. They were bidding against nobody. Absolute incompetence. I’m sorry Wizards fans. Fantastic-Lead-2176: This era of guys taking the overpay then wondering why they are hard to move is hilarious. kissmyconverse_: Beal, who I genuinely like, is almost a dated archetype in 2022 at his contract level. We’re seeing more shooting and scoring at all 5 positions from much more manageable contracts. The future is bleak for high volume shooting, low defensive effort, poor playmaking guards and wings imo. The likes of Beal, Lavine etc are really bottom tier max contract impact. slowburnangry: I don't believe him. He has chosen money every time throughout his career and there's nothing wrong with that, but be a man and live with the consequences of your decisions. SucculentT0e: I don't think you should say this lol, especially as "supposed to be a leader" of the team. Section_80: I have no issue with the statement. Most of us only stay at the job we have because they pay us the most, and if a better job came along we would leave, and if it doesn't then we stay. Imkitoto: That’s a lie, teams would want you, no winning team would pay you 40 million a year because then they would be… the Wizards.

It was obvious that fans were pissed at Bradley Beal for making this statement about the Wizards, who honestly gave him an amazing contract. At the end of the day, it feels like Beal has chosen money over winning an NBA title.

