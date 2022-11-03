Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator

The Brooklyn Nets have spent the last few seasons doing everything they can to win an NBA Championship. Their best shot came in 2021 but was lost due to injuries and because Kevin Durant has a massive shoe size. These 4 seasons with KD and Kyrie Irving have been quite the public relations nightmare for the team and the players involved.

The Nets have found themselves in the wrong PR position, especially since last season. Kyrie Irving's vaccine refusal was the main headline in 2021, as it caused James Harden to ask out of the then championship-favorite Nets. This season, they had a summer where their star player, Durant, failed to get the coach and the GM fired, while also failing to be traded. 

Irving making anti-semitic comments and the Nets firing Steve Nash for Ime Udoka, who was serving a 1-year suspension for sexual misconduct while on the Boston Celtics, has brought NBA fans' attention to the PR team in Brooklyn and how hard they are having to work, just to realize that the team is trying to hire a PR person right now.

Media relations is crucial for NBA teams, so hopefully, the Nets can address this hiring issue ASAP. With everything going on at the team, a PR person might actually have a lot of use with the poor reputation of the team right now.

Will This Version Of The Brooklyn Nets Contend?

The Nets roster, on paper, is still one of the better teams in the NBA. However, the team is looking like a poor fit right now. Nash couldn't get the roster to play together but maybe Ime Udoka can change that after he is officially named the team's new head coach. That announcement might be one they can't make until they hire a PR person.

If Kyrie Irving leaves in the summer as expected, the Nets will either have to rebuild their roster around KD and give him a new core to contend with or cut their losses and use his trade value to replenish assets for the future. 

