Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

NBA fans shared their two cents after Draymond Green quashed rumors of him becoming a Laker.

Green's future with the Golden State Warriors was one of the major topics of discussion throughout the offseason. There was more spice added to the story after his locker room dustup with Jordan Poole.

In a recent interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green shot down the speculations that did the rounds saying he never said that.

"People can say what they want. I'm also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don't react to things just because somebody said it."

And while that affirmed that his loyalty lies with the Warriors, much depends on how the front office looks at his contract. 

At the time of writing, he remains under contract with the franchise for this season on a $25.8 million pay and has a $27.6 million player option next season.

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Shutting Down Lakers Trade Rumors

The same interview also saw him add that it was business, and his primary focus was on winning.

It's not exactly been a humdinger season for the Warriors. They have been battling inconsistency throughout the edition, and for Green, it was all about looking at the task at hand.

"I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I'm focused on the season. I'm focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they're going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens."

His response though had fans in a tizzy. While some were happy to see him as a Warrior, some segments were worried about what the future would hold. There were also a few tweets that still hadn't forgiven Green for his altercation with Poole.

For now, all the focus for the Warriors will be on winning their eighth championship, and Green who's averaging 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists will look to do more and help Golden State defend their title.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Comparisons With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Comparisons With Stephen Curry

By Aaron Abhishek
Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Draft: Phoenix Suns Would Not Repeat Their Huge Mistake
NBA

Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Draft: Phoenix Suns Would Not Repeat Their Huge Mistake

By Kyle Daubs
Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson

By Gautam Varier
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History

By Nick Mac
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
NBA Media

"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List

By Nico Martinez
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
NBA Media

Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team

By Nico Martinez
Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez