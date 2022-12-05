NBA Fans React To Draymond Green's Top 5 Greatest NBA Players Of All Time List: "Stephen Curry Is No. 4?"

The Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been in the league for quite some time now. Over the course of his career, he has certainly gained a lot of experience. Moreover, he is considered a high-IQ player on the court. So when a player like him speaks about other players, most tend to listen.

On that note, Draymond Green recently shared his insight about the top 5 greatest NBA players of all time. Green had some interesting picks on his list.

(Starts at 35:30)

"My Top 5 is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kobe number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five."

The most interesting pick made by Green was the fact that he put LeBron James over Michael Jordan. In addition to that, he also kept his longtime teammate Stephen Curry in the fourth spot.

Draymond Green's List Of Top 5 NBA Players Of All Time Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Draymond Green is one of the most popular players in the NBA right now. He gained that popularity through his contributions to the Golden State Warriors' four rings over the last eight seasons.

Keeping that in mind, Green's this clip gathered a lot of attention from NBA fans. Here is a general idea of how fans reacted to Draymond Green's list of the five greatest NBA players in the history of the league.

Rubblewestbrick: Everyone is going to talk about LeBron over MJ when he has Kobe and Steph top 4 lol. TacoooJay: Steph over Kareem is insane. NBA players got terrible takes just like us nephews. Simple_Wait_7286: Bruh Lebron didn’t even play a playoff game until 2006, there is no way he was the best player as early as 2005. The first realistic year you can make an argument for him is 07 after his Finals run. chapokt: I don't even think LeBron would say he was the best player in 05. New_Essay4869: Idc how much you hate Kareem, he makes your top 5. ChocoPunch23: LeBron was definitely not the best player in 2005. I can name 5 off the top of my head who were better than LeBron in 2005: KG, Dirk, Nash, Timmy, and Kobe.. ItsKBS: Bro really put Steph at 4. mattjf22: Recency bias in full effect. HenryP_edits: Damn, KAJ not even top 5. These discussions are never worth it, everybody gets angry and nobody changes their minds. Quickest way to get stressed out while talking about basketball. shanmustafa: even as a huge lebron fan, i think he was in the discussion by 05-06 for sure but he wasn't truly yeah he's the best until 09. '09 season he wasn't as good as 2013, but just watching back, way more fun.

Many fans seemed to be furious with Draymond for saying that LeBron was the best player in the NBA by 2005. Although LeBron James was a good player back then, there were still a few players who were better than him.

The second thing that made most fans angry was keeping Stephen Curry in the fourth spot on his list. Fans believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should be in the top 5 list of Green instead of Steph.

