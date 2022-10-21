Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

The NBA is more popular today than it has ever been in the past. The league enjoys a global audience but is still one of the most popular sports in America. The NBA means more than just basketball, as it also is a source of culture for the populace. NBA players have dictated trends in fashion and music for years, with NBA fashion becoming its own subculture.

People love wearing jerseys and building outfits around rocking a jersey. Vintage team uniforms are especially valuable as nostalgic designs and players often let someone represent their fandom origin as well. Nick De Paula of ESPN shared a list of top-selling NBA gear by state in the USA, according to seller Lids. The Chicago Bulls are leading the pack by a strong margin, being the team to sell the most merchandise in 28 states. 

The Los Angeles Lakers are a distant 2nd place with 5 states to their name. This could be boosted by the fact that the Lakers are one of the most recognizable franchises of all-time and currently employ LeBron James, arguably the most notable basketball player ever not named Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls haven't come close to contending for a title since their brief window in the early 2010s with Derrick Rose before injuries ruined the former MVPs' prime. Even then, the Bulls could never get past LeBron in the Eastern Conference, so their popularity hasn't been sustained by success on the court.

The Bulls will forever be known as Michael Jordan's team because of everything he achieved in the iconic red or black jersey of the team. Ever since The Last Dance aired in 2020, Jordan merchandise has become incredibly desirable and sought-after. 

Prices of collector Jordan jerseys have shot up to the millions, but buying normal Bulls' MJ jerseys at sellers like Lids is a much easier way to satisfy that desire to be 'Like Mike'.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran
Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

By Orlando Silva
Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva