NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

Credit: Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NBA is more popular today than it has ever been in the past. The league enjoys a global audience but is still one of the most popular sports in America. The NBA means more than just basketball, as it also is a source of culture for the populace. NBA players have dictated trends in fashion and music for years, with NBA fashion becoming its own subculture.

People love wearing jerseys and building outfits around rocking a jersey. Vintage team uniforms are especially valuable as nostalgic designs and players often let someone represent their fandom origin as well. Nick De Paula of ESPN shared a list of top-selling NBA gear by state in the USA, according to seller Lids. The Chicago Bulls are leading the pack by a strong margin, being the team to sell the most merchandise in 28 states.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a distant 2nd place with 5 states to their name. This could be boosted by the fact that the Lakers are one of the most recognizable franchises of all-time and currently employ LeBron James, arguably the most notable basketball player ever not named Michael Jordan.

Why Are The Chicago Bulls Still So Popular?

The Chicago Bulls haven't come close to contending for a title since their brief window in the early 2010s with Derrick Rose before injuries ruined the former MVPs' prime. Even then, the Bulls could never get past LeBron in the Eastern Conference, so their popularity hasn't been sustained by success on the court.

The Bulls will forever be known as Michael Jordan's team because of everything he achieved in the iconic red or black jersey of the team. Ever since The Last Dance aired in 2020, Jordan merchandise has become incredibly desirable and sought-after.

Prices of collector Jordan jerseys have shot up to the millions, but buying normal Bulls' MJ jerseys at sellers like Lids is a much easier way to satisfy that desire to be 'Like Mike'.