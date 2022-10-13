Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”

USATSI_19221662

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden's new kicks didn't exactly have fans lining up and admiring them. Called the 'Harden Vol.7', the latest shoes that he played in were a mix of bright orange with a hint of maroon and generous doses of white.

Harden was seen rocking the shoes earlier in the game, and on that front, the 33-year-old played his part chipping in with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists in their 99-94 win against the Charlotte Hornets in the preseason.

Coming back to the sneakers, there wasn't exactly great responses by fans, and some were equally hilarious.

Over the years, Harden's sneakers have been a topic of debate. In 2015, he inked a 13-year-deal with German shoe giant Adidas and is now on the seventh installment of his signature sneaker line.

76ers Coach Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be His "Scoring Point Guard."

Sneaker business aside, Harden seems to have made quite the impression on Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who is optimistic about how the former Brooklyn Nets guard could be the answer to strengthening their shooting in the new season.

In an interview with The Woj Pod, Rivers shared his two cents on Harden, and his pairing with Joel Embiid, who only combined for 21 games in the last season.

"I always knew James was a good passer, but he was such a great scorer, you didn't see his ability to see the floor and play make so that's what hit me first," Rivers said. "We don't have a point guard. This guy can be a scoring point guard, and I use the word scoring Magic Johnson for us, but the trick is to get him to do that plus score."

Harden averaged 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in 65 games in 2021-22. This time, he will undoubtedly spend more time on the floor alongside Embiid as they make a title run after making the postseason for the last five years consecutively. How he fares can be seen when they lock horns against Boston Celtics on October 19.

