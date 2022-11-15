NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul Reportedly Being Rescinded: "Fine The Ref Too"

Credit: Brian Fluharty/USA Today Sports

There is not a single professional sports league in the world where the fans aren't constantly complaining about the officiating. Being a referee is a difficult job in any sport, and the NBA is no different. This is not to say that they don't make mistakes, they often do, and an example of that occurred in Boston's recent game.

A technical foul was awarded to Jayson Tatum who merely clapped his hands in frustration following a call. The Celtics superstar was flabbergasted when it happened, he couldn't quite believe it. And the rest of the NBA community agreed with him too, it seemed like a very soft reason to award any player a technical. Kevin Durant tweeted about it too, seemingly quite displeased with the way the situation was handled.

And it would seem that the league agrees, with NBA writer Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe suggesting that the technical foul would be rescinded.

"The @NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum’s technical foul from last night, the hand clap called by John Goble, according to an NBA source."

If it goes through, it would be a huge move by the NBA, as they are not usually known to counteract the decisions that referees make on the floor. But for the fans, even this wasn't really enough.

NBA Fans Had A Lot To Say Following News That Jayson Tatum's Technical Would Be Rescinded

There is not a fan in the NBA whose team hasn't been on the wrong end of a referee's decision. So when the tweet came out that this decision would be overturned, fans wanted to see the referee held accountable too.

"Fine the ref too." "Least the league can do, really." "Man, that ref got it so wrong." "Pretty embarrassing NBA two techs on Tatum were rescinded this season." "Thank You! That was an absolute absurd technical foul." "Now hold the ref accountable." "Everyone knows that was nonsense." "Give techs to the refs for bad calls!!" "I hope they fine refs for bad calls, techs & ejections cuz that shit last night was ridiculous." "NBA did the right thing, shocker." "That ref needs a fine." "Good cuz that was a BS call."

Fans aren't known for keeping it cool at the best of times, and it's pretty clear to see that they feel quite vindicated about all of this. The NBA really must focus on having some consistency when it comes to this though, too many calls like this reflect poorly on the entire league.

