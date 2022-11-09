NBA Fans React To John Salley Saying LeBron James Won't Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As All-Time Leading Scorer: "That Sounds Like A Threat"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The only major accomplishment that Los Angeles Lakers fans will get to witness this season is when LeBron James crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, a record that many thought would remain intact forever due to the sheer magnitude of the achievement. It took LeBron averaging over 25 points in a 20-year NBA career to come close to this record, and it will be generations before we see someone surpass LeBron.

Fans thought it was weird when 4-time champion John Salley insisted that the NBA won't let LeBron break Kareem's record because Phil Jackson once told him 'some records need to stand'. Fans were confused by the comment and have flooded Twitter with hilarious responses.

The only obvious barrier to LeBron breaking the record is a possible injury that could sideline him for the season. Unless Salley is convinced that LeBron is bound to get hurt, it seems Kareem's record will be broken, much to the chagrin of the legendary center.

Will LeBron James Setting The New Scoring Record Be Enough To Make This A Succesful Season?

LeBron James' entire career has been defined by what he does in the playoffs. It was impossible to think of the playoffs without LeBron until he joined the Lakers, where he as made 2 postseasons in his 4 seasons. This is his fifth season and the 2-8 Lakers are looking likely to miss the playoffs this season as well.

The scoring record is a historic individual achievement that cannot compare with any other individual achievement we have seen a player earn in recent memory. There'll be a party in LA when LeBron sets the new scoring record in a Lakers uniform but it won't be enough to mask the fact that LeBron should still be on a competitive team and not a team that's likely to miss the playoffs like the Lakers.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.