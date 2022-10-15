Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

Jordan Poole is set to stay with the Golden State Warriors for at least four more years. The young guard had a terrific season last year, helping the squad win the 2022 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics in the Finals, with Poole helping them round after round.  

Those incredible performances earned him a lot of praise, and the Warriors were well aware of that. They know they have something special in hand and wouldn't let Poole go just like that. 

After several months full of rumors and speculation, the Dubs and the player agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension. 

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole are finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday.

The sides are finalizing the details on the rookie scale extension Saturday, and a formal agreement is expected later in the day, Morrison and Brown said.

Poole's extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in the aftermath of Draymond Green's punch of Poole during a recent practice session that shook the franchise.

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension

There's a reason why Woj mentioned that Green punched Poole a couple of days ago, They starred in an altercation which many people believe was about their pending contract extensions. Well, now Poole got his, and Draymond could be out of the team. Or at least, that's what fans think. 

Poole is a young player who fought hard to be in this position. After many years of trying to earn a spot in the association, and spending some time in the G League, he was called to the Warriors big team and never disappointed. 

This is a well-deserved extension, although not many people think the Dubs got the right number for their star sixth man.  

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."

By Aaron Abhishek
Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

By Divij Kulkarni
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: "I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."

By Orlando Silva
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek