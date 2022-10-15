NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole is set to stay with the Golden State Warriors for at least four more years. The young guard had a terrific season last year, helping the squad win the 2022 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics in the Finals, with Poole helping them round after round.

Those incredible performances earned him a lot of praise, and the Warriors were well aware of that. They know they have something special in hand and wouldn't let Poole go just like that.

After several months full of rumors and speculation, the Dubs and the player agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole are finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The sides are finalizing the details on the rookie scale extension Saturday, and a formal agreement is expected later in the day, Morrison and Brown said. Poole's extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in the aftermath of Draymond Green's punch of Poole during a recent practice session that shook the franchise.

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension

There's a reason why Woj mentioned that Green punched Poole a couple of days ago, They starred in an altercation which many people believe was about their pending contract extensions. Well, now Poole got his, and Draymond could be out of the team. Or at least, that's what fans think.

Poole is a young player who fought hard to be in this position. After many years of trying to earn a spot in the association, and spending some time in the G League, he was called to the Warriors big team and never disappointed.

This is a well-deserved extension, although not many people think the Dubs got the right number for their star sixth man.