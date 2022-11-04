NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving was suspended for at least five games without pay following his retweet of an antisemitic movie.

The move by the Nets marks the second time the guard missing ample game time, especially when his team needs him as they hold a forgettable 2-6 record in the Eastern Conference.

In the meantime, there was a stat of Irving's total games that he suited up for Brooklyn that did the rounds, and per a Tweet by StatMuse, he missed more games than the ones he took for. As far as numbers go, he missed 128 games, while playing 111. This led to fans on social media taking a shot at the 30-year-old.

With the suspension, the tally of Irving's missed games increases further. He missed a good portion of the games last season over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kyrie Irving Issues An Apology After His Suspension

It took quite the drama for Irving to issue an apology and that included a suspension extensive social media furor, and the Anti-Defamation League refusing to accept a $500,000 donation.

Irving took to Instagram to share his thoughts and subsequently apologized, but the ramifications of this action are out there to see. You can view the post and a transcript of the apology below:

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

He further added:

"To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-[Semitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

The Nets controversy off the court continues. Earlier it was the firing of Steve Nash and the attempt to land suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka that garnered headlines. And all the while, the team has endured a sordid run. They will now play Washington Wizards next without Irving's services.

