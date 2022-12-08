NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Fans want Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to sign with Puma after Nike severed ties with the guard following his latest controversy.

The sports giant terminated their contract with Irving after he caused quite a furor by promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter. The aftermath saw him suspended by the franchise, and adding to that was Nike pulling off their deal.

The chatter about signing with Puma started when Irving wore a pair of his old Nike kicks during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. The swoosh on his sneakers appeared to have been painted over with "Logo Here" scribbled on it.

This had fans asking him to link up with Puma, who already has a few NBA and WNBA stars as part of their deal. LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Katie Lou Samuelson are some of the top names associated with the brand.

Fans Want Kyrie Irving To Sign With Puma

While one segment was trolling the 30-year-old after his contract loss to Nike, some of the fans were keen to see him sign with the brand's competitor.

Kyrie Irving took to Twitter with a subtle dig at Nike while also issuing a call to his fans to come together as a community.

"Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. it’s time to show how powerful we are as a community."

Here's a look at some of the responses from fans:

Even as the advice poured in, there were developments with NBA Insider Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, saying Puma could be one of the candidates likely to land Irving.

Puma fixture on shoe company’s interest in sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving: “I’d be interested in what he would be looking for or likes the freedom to do his own thing.”

Safe to say, Puma won't be the only brand planning to land Irving. But with nothing official at the moment, only time will tell who the guard will eventually sign with. What we do know is the one getting Irving will most definitely sell those sneakers, given his brand image.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.