NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL

LeBron James is pushing to establish himself as a household name across the world of sports and not just basketball. The man owns a stake in one of the most successful English football/soccer clubs of all time, owns a stake in the Boston Red Sox, and has recently led a wave of NBA players investing in pickleball teams.

James is going to be taking a big step toward the NFL world with his podcast 'The Shop' hosting a live edition of the show with James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and special guests. This is similar to the 'Manningcast' that often supplements Monday Night Football.

The show will include James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera and other guests and will "bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture. In addition to live commentary surrounding the evening's TNF matchup, TNF in The Shop will host authentic discussions while the cameras roll." (h/t Bleacher Report)

James is doing this in association with Amazon Prime Video, who are making a big push to make their Thursday Night Football broadcasts similar to how ESPN presents Monday Night Football.

LeBron James Shifting Focus Outside Of Basketball?

This isn't the best look for James after his Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-4. Fans are naturally critical of LBJ for this but the man is a 38-year-old billionaire, it's silly to assume he doesn't have outside commitments like these coming up all the time.

This season already looks like a lost season for LA. Sadly, it means LeBron won't be as competitive and locked in as we have seen be over the years during a season. We wish him the best in his budding broadcast career in association with Amazon for Thursday Night Football. 

