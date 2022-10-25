NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.

They beat the Kings in their opener, then narrowly took down the Suns and the Lakers before blowing out the Nuggets last time out. Damian Lillard has been the star of the show, as he is averaging 33.2 points on 50% shooting from the field through these 4 games but he has been getting some help and he got it in a big way on Monday night, as Anfernee Simons stole the show.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simons

The Blazers were down 61-55 to the Nuggets at halftime and they were still down 64-62 when Simons exploded. He scored 22 points in just under 6 minutes to blow away the Nuggets in a ridiculous shooting display, as he shot 6 three-pointers before heading to the bench with a couple of minutes left in the quarter. Even LeBron James was impressed by Simons’ scoring explosion and he took to Twitter to express his amazement.

He was so hyped that he got the name wrong at first! NBA fans then reacted to James being impressed by Simons.

"Dude, just come up north, win a chip with Ant, Dame and the gang & purchase the Portland Thorns & Timbers. I’ll give you some free coffee"

"Lebron on the phone with Rob Pelinka to see if they can trade a 2029 and 2031 first rounder for Anfernee"

"So you coming to Portland next year big G?👀"

"He's hit more threes tonight than your team has all season LeBrick"

"Him for Russ who says no"

"Amazing performance for real."

"BRING HIM TO THE LAKERS!!"

"Annfernee Simons is him"



"HE IS COOKING"

"You should come to Portland and play with Dame and Anfernee"

"LeScout"

"Lebron to portland confirmed"

"Legm on the move"

"Hahaa he is making 3 pointer look so damn easy. He is probably wondering is this the same shooting that is troubling the Lakers?"



"Lebron go on social media praising everyone but yet never went on social media to protect his own teammate."



"Tampering!!! 😅😂"

"Come to Portland so you can play with a real pg"

"He’d be the second best player on the Lakers"

"He cooking like Chef curry"

"Join him king 🙏"

LeBron surrounded by shooters like Simons and Lillard would be a sight to behold and he sure would love that, especially when you see what he is playing with right now. The Lakers have done a terrible job in terms of roster construction, as they have surrounded James with players who just cannot shoot and they currently rank at the bottom of the league in various offensive metrics.

The Blazers, meanwhile, are soaring with the best record in the NBA and while we aren’t sure they will be at the top for long, they have every right to be incredibly pleased with this start. They have the Heat up next who have had a rough start to the season and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the Blazers end up being 5-0.