Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.

They beat the Kings in their opener, then narrowly took down the Suns and the Lakers before blowing out the Nuggets last time out. Damian Lillard has been the star of the show, as he is averaging 33.2 points on 50% shooting from the field through these 4 games but he has been getting some help and he got it in a big way on Monday night, as Anfernee Simons stole the show.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simons

The Blazers were down 61-55 to the Nuggets at halftime and they were still down 64-62 when Simons exploded. He scored 22 points in just under 6 minutes to blow away the Nuggets in a ridiculous shooting display, as he shot 6 three-pointers before heading to the bench with a couple of minutes left in the quarter. Even LeBron James was impressed by Simons’ scoring explosion and he took to Twitter to express his amazement.

He was so hyped that he got the name wrong at first! NBA fans then reacted to James being impressed by Simons.

"Dude, just come up north, win a chip with Ant, Dame and the gang & purchase the Portland Thorns & Timbers. I’ll give you some free coffee"

"Lebron on the phone with Rob Pelinka to see if they can trade a 2029 and 2031 first rounder for Anfernee"

"So you coming to Portland next year big G?👀"

"He's hit more threes tonight than your team has all season LeBrick"

"Him for Russ who says no"

"Amazing performance for real."

"BRING HIM TO THE LAKERS!!"

"Annfernee Simons is him"

"HE IS COOKING"

"You should come to Portland and play with Dame and Anfernee"

"LeScout"

"Lebron to portland confirmed"

"Legm on the move"

"Hahaa he is making 3 pointer look so damn easy. He is probably wondering is this the same shooting that is troubling the Lakers?"

"Lebron go on social media praising everyone but yet never went on social media to protect his own teammate."

"Tampering!!! 😅😂"

"Come to Portland so you can play with a real pg"

"He’d be the second best player on the Lakers"

"He cooking like Chef curry"

"Join him king 🙏"

LeBron surrounded by shooters like Simons and Lillard would be a sight to behold and he sure would love that, especially when you see what he is playing with right now. The Lakers have done a terrible job in terms of roster construction, as they have surrounded James with players who just cannot shoot and they currently rank at the bottom of the league in various offensive metrics.

The Blazers, meanwhile, are soaring with the best record in the NBA and while we aren’t sure they will be at the top for long, they have every right to be incredibly pleased with this start. They have the Heat up next who have had a rough start to the season and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the Blazers end up being 5-0.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Knew That Everybody Would Be So Mad When Kevin Durant Joined The Warriors In 2016: "We Went From Like Little Darlings In 2015, To Like Somewhat Hated In 2016, But 2017 Is Just Outright Pure Hate."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
sas lebron
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Has Never Qualified For The Playoffs After Starting An NBA Season 0-3
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Never Qualified For The Playoffs After Starting An NBA Season 0-3

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Sends Positive Message To Russell Westbrook Amidst Criticism From Fans: "Hold Your Head... Reset Yourself And Remember Why You Do This."

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10

By Orlando Silva