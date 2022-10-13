Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Putting Up A 25-Point Double-Double Against The Timberwolves: "He's Gonna Be Great Again, But His Team Is Cooked."

NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he's still a superstar-level player despite the fact that he's beginning to enter the twilight of his career. During the 2021-22 season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's no doubt that LeBron James is likely to put in another elite year with the Lakers, and it seems as though he has been showing out during the preseason. In the recent preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James put up 25 points and 11 rebounds.

A lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' performance, with many of them praising the forward for his night. However, there were some people that suggested that LeBron James was stat padding to get this performance.

Hopefully, LeBron James will have another productive year. It is clear that he is no longer the dominant force that he was in his prime, but that doesn't mean that he is a bad player. Generally, LeBron James is still viewed as a top-5 player in the league, and perhaps we'll see him bring the Los Angeles Lakers back to the playoffs.

LeBron James Will Likely Be The No. 2 Offensive Option For The Lakers

Though LeBron James has been the face of the Los Angeles Lakers in recent memory, it seems as though he may take a backseat to Anthony Davis next season. It was previously revealed that Darvin Ham wants the Los Angeles Lakers' offense to run through big man Anthony Davis, and LeBron James is reportedly in agreement with this course of action.

"Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load." (h/t Chris Haynes - Yahoo Sports)

Hopefully, running the offense through Anthony Davis allows LeBron James to pace himself throughout the regular season, and that will in turn mean that he would be fresh for the playoffs.

There is no question that the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially be a solid defensive squad this season. That alone could get them to the playoffs, and we'll see how they do this year.

