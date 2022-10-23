NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''

Credit: Jon Hefti/USA Today Sports

Big things are expected from the Denver Nuggets this season as they try to get back towards the top of the Western Conference. The team has both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back alongside back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, and as always, have managed to add some high-value role players alongside them, names like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown.

But despite all the promising talent around him, Jokic remains the key to what the Nuggets will be able to do this season. The big Serbian has changed the game with his playmaking at the center position, and it often leaves fans in awe. After an unbelievable loss in their season opener against the rebuilding Utah Jazz, Jokic has back-to-back triple-doubles to lead his team to two victories, getting mighty close to an amazing record.

In their latest win over the Thunder, Jokic made one pass that made fans stand up and take notice though. It was a bounce pass across the breadth of the court behind the entire defense and it found KCP in the corner.

This play shows just how fundamentally difficult it is to guard Jokic, applying pressure to him on the block can still result in him finding a shooter with relative ease. And it's not just that he made a pass like that which caught people's attention, it was also the ease with which he did it.

NBA Fans Were Mindblown By Nikola Jokic's Cross-Court Pass To Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Nikola Jokic doing things that fans don't expect is nothing new, there's a reason he's won back-to-back MVP awards. Nonetheless, this highlight led to some really fun reactions on social media, with fans noting just how good the play was.

"Y'all see the heat." "Joker got an IQ of 200." "Dog, that's nasty." "I need y’all to understand the high level of difficulty on this pass." "Ain't nothing you can do with this man." "Double Embiid like this and it’s a turnover." "That's not even fair, man." "No other human on earth can do this." "This pass shouldn’t be possible." "How did he even see KCP there, bro's feel for the game is different." "He makes it look too easy." "Nikola doing Nikola stuff."

It's sometimes easy to take a generational unicorn like Jokic for granted but he continues to demand the NBA world's attention with his game. Individual accolades having been secured now, Jokic needs a championship to solidify his position as one of the greatest players in this era of the NBA.