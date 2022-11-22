Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Reports Of Nets Wanting To Move Kyrie Irving: "Just Blow It All Up Already"

Kyrie Irving is an enigma, he is one of the most generous and socially involved NBA players, but some of his stances have been at the center of huge controversies. During his time with the Cavaliers and Celtics, it wasn't too big a deal, but since he has been on the Brooklyn Nets, there have been many issues that have seen him miss serious playing time, thanks to reasons unrelated to basketball. 

He recently returned after a suspension thanks to his involvement in sharing a documentary that caused a ruckus. Irving has received support from different people during this time, but he has also been condemned by many. One way or another, it has not been of much help to the Nets in their quest to win a championship, and it seems they have now had enough. There are reports that the team is willing to move on from Irving

Kyrie has been linked with trades to other teams before, but his value right now is not very high if certain sources are to be believed. Even then, fans still love Irving for his skills on the court, and the report of his possible departure has drawn lots of reactions.

NBA Fans Had A Lot To Say About Brooklyn Wanting To Move Kyrie Irving

Not only is there a ton of baggage when it comes to Kyrie, but he is also in the last year of his contract. As such, there's not much the Nets can get for him. But fans of many teams would love to see Irving on their roster, as they suggested in their comments. 

"My prayers have been answered. Welcome to LA Brother."

"It's time for Kyrie to come back to Bron."

"Lakers time let's go."

"The Nets need to just call it now."

"Just blow it all up already."

"If they move Kyrie, they better let go of KD too."

"Kyrie on the Timberwolves please."

"The Suns are salivating, they gon get KD."

"Kyrie Irving will lead the Kings back to glory."

"This saga with the Nets needs to end."

"I'm over the Kyrie Irivng news."

Whether Irving moves within the season or not remains to be seen, but it seems almost impossible that he will be a Net next season. In what has been an incredibly interesting career already, people are waiting to see what will come next for the mercurial point guard. 

