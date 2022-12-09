NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike

The Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for various reasons this season, but most of them haven't been in favor of him. He was absolutely destroyed by everyone in the NBA community for sharing a link on Twitter to a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation.

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Nets for an extended period of time for his actions. Although he returned to the roster after serving the suspension, it came at a huge cost for Kyrie.

Apart from his reputation taking a hit, sneaker juggernaut Nike also cut ties with him. Evidently, Irving is now a sneaker free agent. And many brands are eyeing to get his signature.

Kyrie Irving Is Apparently In Talks To Sign A Deal With New Balance

Kyrie Irving is still one of the biggest names in the NBA, and even after getting dropped by Nike, there are plenty of options for the Brooklyn Nets superstar to join their brand. According to recent rumors, Kyrie is now linked to New Balance to sign a new deal.

“Kyrie Irving, as reported, is no longer a Nike athlete,” Robinson said. “I’m told that a sneaker company that many should be paying attention to is New Balance. Stay tuned for that.”

As of now, these are nothing but rumors. But NBA fans were still surprised after hearing this news. Here's how fans reacted to the rumor on social media:

holdmydurag: I speak for everyone when I say we will all be buying New Balance. dani.lostritto: im not gonna buy the new kyrie. k.loading22: Kyrie should just make his own brand. ommamasss: Kyrie need to sign with Jordan or bape 😂. _emzee_: Kyrie should revive Reebok. Shaq needs to get him. hairycherry72: Man going from uncle drew to uncle bobby. emilio0823: That's a huge W for New Balance in my opinion. digal.jus10: You didn’t have to put these NB walking shoes on Kyrie 😂😂😂 NB got basketball shoes. realsantanero714: Everyone sleeping on new balance....lowkey. matthewcorniel: Lmao he probably just gonna rock all his old kyries he’s got way too many.

While many fans believe that Kyrie Irving signing with New Balance will be a huge downgrade for him, some believe that New Balance actually has a nice shoe line. And getting another superstar alongside Kawhi Leonard will certainly boost the popularity of the brand.

