NBA Fans React To SBNation's Top 10 Wing Players In The League: "Why Is LeBron Over Kawhi And KD."

Each player in the starting five of a basketball team plays a different role during the game. But even among those positions, the players who handle the wing position have their hands full throughout the game.

They are responsible for a plethora of things in a game. Nowadays, wing players in the NBA are required to shoot well, defend adequately, and fill in the lanes when required. In essence, a wing player is someone who can handle the duties of both the small forward and a shooting guard.

Speaking of players who can handle these responsibilities, the names of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, and many more come to mind. But what if we talk about the best wing players in the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season?

Best Wing Players In The NBA As Per SBNation

With the 2022-23 NBA season starting soon, the popular website SBNation decided to give its output on the top 30 wing players in the NBA. SBNation ranked 30 wing players in their article.

But most cared only about the top 10 wing players, as per the website. And let us tell you, it was a pretty controversial list.

According to SBNation, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard are the top 3 wing players in the NBA entering the 2022-23. But like most lists, a plethora of NBA fans disagreed with the website's choice. Here's a general idea of what fans thought of the list:

The biggest concerns among fans were Jaylen Brown being ranked below the likes of Brandon Ingram and Khris Middleton, Andrew Wiggins missing from the top 10, and LeBron James being ranked over Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. At the end of the day, it seems obvious that fans do not agree at all with this SBNation rankings, and they were quite expressive about it.

