NBA Fans React To Skip Bayless Calling LeBron James The Best Passer: "His Account's Hacked"

It's not every day that Skip Bayless praises players who he's often critical about, and it came as a shocker to fans when he lauded LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Anthony Davis had a whopping 44-point night, James's 28 points coupled with 8 rebounds, and 11 assists were key in the 133-129 win that saw the Lakers' record improve to 9-12.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Bayless called the 37-year-old the best passer in the sport sparking reactions from fans.

LeBron James is STILL the best passer in basketball.

A compliment is still a compliment, but when it comes from Bayless, there's always room for some debate.

NBA Fans Think Skip Bayless' Account Was Hacked After He Praised LeBron James

Bayless' observation had fans wondering if it was indeed the sports analyst who tweeted the message. Given his love-hate relationship with the Lakers star, it does come as a bit of a pleasant surprise.

For the fans, this was also an opportunity to roast Bayless, especially when he uses any opportunity to take shots at certain players from different sports.

Earlier, Bayless slammed James for crashing Austin Reaves' postgame interview after the Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The guard had made a notable contribution notching up 22 points, 5 boards, and 3 assists.

The veteran bumped into Reaves during the chat and hilariously threw around expletives much to the analysts' chagrin.

Austin Reaves finally gets a postgame star-of-the-game interview - and LeBron photobombs it, then Westbrook did. Egomaniacs, both. They just can't stand it if the spotlight isn't on them, especially the "King."

Reaves and James might have had their share of fun, but Bayless wasn't one to not sit around and watch it. In fact, he even pulled up Russell Westbrook — another player he's had a beef with in his tweet.

There's no denying that every comment or remark he makes garners ample reactions, and in most cases, it's fans taking shots at his opinion. But if anyone's followed Bayless enough, it's safe to say he dishes out bouquets and brickbats in good measure.

