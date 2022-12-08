Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

When talking about the greatest point guards to ever play in the history of the NBA, the name of Stephen Curry can never be forgotten. After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, Steph has silenced most of his haters and earned a place in the debate about being a top 10 NBA player of all time.

But where exactly does Stephen Curry rank on that list? Well, Curry himself thinks that he is better than the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and a few other NBA legends.

Interviewer: Kobe or Steph Curry

Steph Curry: I love you Kobe, but I gotta go with myself.

Interviewer: Steph Curry or Tim Duncan?

SC: Coach Kerr always likes to compare us and our leadership abilities. But I can shoot it off the glass too Timmy D, so imma go with me.

Interviewer: Steph Curry or Larry Bird?

SC: That's a great shooting competition right there, but as you expect, I'm winning that one too.

Interviewer Steph Curry or LeBron James?

SC: What do you think? What do you expect me to say? It's me.

Interviewer: Steph Curry or Michael Jordan?

SC: Mike, I love you man. But it's me.

Steph decided to pick himself over each of the NBA legends for various reasons. Be it his leadership style or shooting, Stephen Curry found a way to pick himself.

Stephen Curry's Comments Get Wild Reactions From NBA Fans

Considering that Steph picking himself over so many NBA legends was a super hot take, it was destined to pull mixed reactions from the NBA community. Keeping that in mind, here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Curry's claims.

Many fans called out Curry for picking himself over other NBA greats. But many fans understood Curry's point of view as for a player to succeed in the NBA, they need to believe in themselves.

Speaking of believing in Stephen Curry, make sure to check out our latest episode of the 'Fadeaway World' podcast, where Lee Tran and Kyle Daubs talk about whether the Warriors superstar belongs to the MVP conversation this season or not.

