NBA Fans React To The Adorable Video Of Stephen Curry's Children: "They're Growing Up Too Fast"

The Curry family, headed by Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, is becoming extremely notable in the basketball world and beyond. Similar to how we all know about LeBron James' children, Curry's children are enjoying a similar level of popularity. NBA players often attract a lot of attention to their children, who end up growing up in the public eye.

Fans remember Curry as a young father with Riley Curry sitting on his lap during a post-game interview. Now, Steph is one of the all-time greatest players in the history of the game, and his children are growing up. Watching them age reminds many fans of how much they have aged and life has changed since when we were first introduced to the Curry family on TV.

Even if someone is an NBA player, few things can matter more to them than family. Ayesha and Steph are raising wonderful children who already have fan followings based on their father's popularity. It'll be tough to bear but it seems the Curry's have been dealing with it exceedingly well over the last decade.

The Next Stage Of Stephen Curry's Life And Career

After years on the court, Curry will eventually start transitioning into life post-retirement. He already has his future set up through the massive contract extension he signed with the Warriors this summer, in addition to his billion-dollar deal with New Balance. Curry will be set up for his post-retirement life.

Retirement is when players can spend more time with their families. However, Curry hasn't reached that stage just yet. The 13-year NBA veteran is coming off his 4th championship and will be committed to adding more rings to his collection before he retires. While family life and a successful business career may await Curry in a few years, but he is still dedicated to becoming one of the greatest to have ever played basketball for now.