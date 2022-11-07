Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album

Drake is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet right now, with the Canadian having had a tremendous amount of success over the years. When he isn't releasing record-breaking albums, though, the rapper can often be seen having a good time at NBA games.

Drake is quite passionate about basketball and is a long-time Toronto Raptors fan. He is often seen courtside for playoff games and shows up for some regular season ones as well.

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album

He was in attendance for their game against the Bulls in Toronto and would have come out from it in good spirits, as the Raptors won 113-104 even with Pascal Siakam not playing due to injury. He wouldn't have been too happy to know, however, that the Bulls announcers Stacey King and Adam Amin were hating on his new album "Her Loss."

NBA fans reacted to the announcers, and a lot of them weren't happy with the criticism. 

"His Loss, that album was fire. Wish 21 was on it more though"

"Well he sound like 48 so what could he be excited about hearing this for?😂"

"Oh he trippin that album was 🔥"

"The one announcer started hating when the other announcer asked him did he listen to Drake on his way to the game smh. Gotta have a mind of ya own bro"

"These announcers hating every time I hear them 💀💀💀"

"Cuz that album is not good tbh"

"Dude a hater, he not f*cking with the culture obviously, that album 🔥🔥🔥"

"Bulls and hornets commentators are comedies"

"Lmao Bulls commentators been high key savages"

"him hating on her loss is his loss"

"😂drake about to make another diss when he see this"

"The Only L Stacey king has ever taken"

"Drake just came to watch a game man 😭"

"Bro said r yu a tourist 😂"

"Drake gon hear this he gon lose his damn job 😂😂😂"

"Bro was pressured into hating it😭😭😭"

"Man changed his excitement when he got judge listening to it knowing he liked the album lol"

"Drake’s next album: “Your opinion never mattered” 😂😂"

"When you fall to peer pressure 😂"

It sure did seem like King liked the album but backtracked once Amin called him out on it. As some pointed out, these two might end up on Drake's next album, so they better watch out!

While Amin may not be the biggest Drake fan around, LeBron James sure is, as he posted an Instagram story of him driving and listening to Drake. Kevin Durant is also on pretty good terms with him as they vacationed together, so it is safe to say these two probably do listen to some Drake music when they head over to Toronto. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album

By Gautam Varier
10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM

By Divij Kulkarni
Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too
NBA Media

Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free
NBA Media

Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free

By Gautam Varier
Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015
NBA Media

Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
NBA

Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
NBA Media

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

By Gautam Varier
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya