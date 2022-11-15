NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Channeling His Inner Stephen Curry To Hit A No-Look 3-Point Shoot

Credit: Fadeaway World

The French prospect Victor Wembanyama is one of the most exciting prospects to soon enter the NBA in quite some time. Many believe that he will be similar to LeBron James, if not better, when he gets drafted into the league in the upcoming NBA Draft. While he has been on scouts' radar for quite some time, his popularity skyrocketed after playing a bunch of games in the NBA G-League.

Following that, Wembanyama's every game is under the spotlight. After all, the towering star can defend like Rudy Gobert and shoot like Kevin Durant. But what would be another scary addition to his already amazing arsenal? What if he started shooting three-pointers like Stephen Curry?

Victor Wembanyama's No-Look Three-Pointer Leaves Fans In Awe Of His Skills

The rise of Stephen Curry has led to everyone around the globe shooting more three-pointers than ever. Considering Victor has grown up in this era, he has added the long-range dagger to his skill set as well.

Speaking of that, in the recent game of France against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wembanyama put up another dominant performance. He scored 19 points in the dominant victory while shooting a sensational 3/6 from deep. During the game, the future NBA star channeled his inner Stephen Curry while making a three-pointer.

Looking at his expressions and confident shooting form, the 18-year-old was full of confidence and attempted a Stephen Curry-esque shot. Upon seeing this, fans on Twitter couldn't help themselves from reacting to it. Here are some of the best reactions below the original tweet:

While fans loved seeing Wembanyama attempting a look-away three-point shot, they believe he ruined it by turning around and seeing it once again. Regardless, it was one of the many amazing shots that he nailed in the game.

This one-legged three-point shot was unarguably the best shot of the game. With each passing day, Wembanyama seems to be getting better, and when he gets drafted into the NBA, it will be exciting to see which NBA franchise will be able to get its hands on him.

