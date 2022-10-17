Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Video Of Brandon Ingram Doing The Same Exact Moves As Kobe Bryant: "BI AKA The Next Kobe"

Brandon Ingram, over the years, has surely built a name for himself. Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2016, Ingram showed signs of being a decent scorer with the Purple and Gold. While he was improving with the team, the Lakers brought in a superstar LeBron James back in 2018. This meant that Ingram was not the focal point of the team since then.

The then 22-year-old was finally dealt away to the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade. Ingram finally got a place where he could be the focal point and could showcase his true offensive potential. This was visible in his season averages as well. In the last season he played with the Lakers, Ingram averaged around 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, but this number increased with the Pelicans where he averaged around 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

NBA Fans React To Brandon Ingram Emulating Kobe Bryant's Iconic Moves

Ingram certainly has been making waves in the NBA of late with his exploits with the Pelicans. Most recently, it was the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Facing off against the team with the best record, Ingram and Co. were a big problem for the Suns and pushed them to their limit in the very first round.

Playing in his first-ever playoff series, BI was impressive as he averaged 27, 6, and 6 against the Suns, solidifying himself as the standout player of the series. Given the hype surrounding the forward, a recent clip has also been going viral. In this specific viral video, Ingram can be seen almost mimicking Kobe Bryant and his incredible shot-making ability during a game.

 Many fans absolutely lost their minds seeing this incredible viral video.

It is definitely astounding to see how uncanny the similarity is between the shots AI took and the ones Kobe took. Given that the Pelicans were missing arguably their best player Zion Williamson last season, it will be interesting how well the team performs at full strength. Can the duo of Ingram and Zion lead the Pelicans to a deep playoff run?

