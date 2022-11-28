Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

The WNBA, for all its critics, has grown in popularity a fair bit over the years, with this past season seeing a significant improvement in the ratings. The players now have a platform through which they can make a name for themselves and a lot of them have taken advantage of it.

We have seen them build their brands and a lot of the NBA players have been incredibly supportive of them as well. Kysre Gondrezick became a well-known name in a matter of a few days on draft night last year and she remains in the spotlight even today.

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

Gondrezick, who was drafted with the fourth pick in that draft, is currently a free agent after she was waived by the Chicago Fire during training camp and is hard at work as she looks to get back into the league. She took some time out to attend a Houston Rockets game recently, to watch her boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. in action. She posted a picture from the game and NBA fans were full of praise for her.

"So pretty!"

"KPJ a lucky man fr😭"

"Good heavens 🤩"

"She's different"

"Damn you fine"

"Upon seeing this all i can say is that beauty runs in your veins"

"That smile too pure"

"The smile speaks about the beauty already.."

"Flawless beauty"

"Yall are soo pretty my gosh"

"Two, lovely ladies!! That's, pretty and incredibly; sweet!! With, some beautiful eyes!! Amazing smiles, too!!!"

"Now I see why them boys don’t be passing the damn ball"

"if i saw them courtside im dropping 60"

"Sorry raptors, becoming a rockets fan"

"That has to be the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen"

"Beautiful 🥰🚀"

"For me the best ever"

"Wow beautiful"

This isn't the first time that she has had NBA fans swooning over her, as they were left stunned by another post of hers earlier this year.

She is quite gorgeous and as some fans pointed out, Porter is a really lucky man! Hopefully, we get to see Gondrezick back on the court next season so that she can get back to doing what she's best at.

As for Porter, it looks like there is some beef developing between him and Trae Young. Things got a little bit heated when the Hawks took on the Rockets recently and after Houston got the win, Porter roasted Young on Instagram. These teams won't be playing each other again this season, however, so we'll have to wait for a while to see the next installment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

By Gautam Varier
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
NBA

Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker

By Gautam Varier
Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked A Custom MJ Jacket
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked The Custom MJ Jacket

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Best NBA Player From Every Country For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player From Every Country For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
NBA

Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances

By Kyle Daubs
Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
NBA Media

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games
NBA Media

The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games

By Gautam Varier
Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson
NBA Media

Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Gautam Varier
Skip Bayless Surprisingly Called Out LeBron James' Work Ethic
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Surprisingly Called Out LeBron James' Work Ethic

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
NBA Media

Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"

By Aikansh Chaudhary