NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There's no easy way to say this, but at the moment, the Brooklyn Nets are struggling. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, they were labeled as one of the teams to watch in the Eastern Conference, but after the first six games of the season, it's becoming clear that the Nets are far from becoming title contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Even more so after the franchise's recent defeat against the Indiana Pacers. As head coach Steve Nash described it, it was a complete disaster. Despite that, the Nets star Ben Simmons made some surprising comments about the ceiling of the Nets.

The 26-year-old claimed that the Nets still have the potential to become the best team in the NBA. This also implies that he believes the Nets can win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Speaking of Simmons' claims about the Nets becoming the best team in the league. It's good to see that he has confidence in his team, but seeing the Nets' slow start to the season, it's not easy to believe in his claims.

Evidently, the former 76ers player was roasted by the NBA community for being delusional, and the fans didn't hold back one bit when talking about him.

As expected, fans roasted Simmons on Twitter in various ways. Some trolled him about his inability to shoot the basketball, while others pointed out he's one of the biggest reasons behind the Nets' poor start to the season.

To be honest, in most games, the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has done well on the court. But Simmons has simply failed to play at an elite level. In fact, he fouled out twice in the first three games of the season. Now in the last few games, he may have gotten his fouls in control, but he still has a plethora of flaws in his games.

As we mentioned earlier, until Simmons can get back in form, the Nets are likely to struggle for most of the regular season. If the Nets can still somehow become the best team in the NBA this season, it would be a miracle.