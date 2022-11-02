Skip to main content

NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had formed a bond during KD's time with the Golden State Warriors when Nash was a consultant with the team. So good was their relationship at one point, that KD handpicked Nash to be the Nets' head coach in 2020, and to say things have gotten worse since then would be an understatement.

Durant, of course, handed in a trade request in the offseason and then issued that infamous ultimatum to the Nets where he demanded that they fire Nash and GM Sean Marks. The organization decided to side with Nash and Marks in a bit of a surprise, but KD didn't have to wait too long to see Nash get the boot, as the Nets parted ways with him yesterday.

While the Nets had just won a game, they were still only 2-5 on the season and the organization decided a change had to be made. They would still end up losing to the Bulls after Nash's departure and Durant said after the game, that he found out about the firing after waking up from a nap. He also added that he was shocked by it and that he loved coming to work with Nash.

KD said he was “shocked” by Nash’s decision to leave — said it was weighing on him during the day. “I enjoyed coming to work with Steve.”

NBA fans roasted KD for making these comments after asking for Nash to be fired just a few months earlier.

"didn't he tell the owner to fire him last offseason? lmao"

"KD might be the funniest liar in the NBA"

"He wanted him fired lol. He’s just trying to do PR."

"Kd lookin for any reason to demand a trade again lol"

"You literally wanted him gone three months ago!!!😂😂"

"I feel like this is 🧢"

"I didn’t realize it was April fools day"

"A liar will never be a good leader."

"My brother in christ you literally wanted out of Brooklyn unless he was fired"

"KD is a fraud"

"What a phony!!"

"Straight liar."

"And they clown bron like he’s the liar"

"These clowns seriously don't realize that we see clean through them, do they?"

"He really is a snake 🐍"

"KD enjoyed working with Steve so much that he demanded the Nets fire Nash over the summer. Ridiculous quote."

"This is the same message I write in the leaving card of a colleague I don’t know."

"Saying this after you advocated for that person to get fired is insane 😂😂"

"Has there ever been a better real-world example of crocodile tears?"

It is crazy that he actually went ahead and said it when we all know that it is a lie. Durant already doesn't get a lot of love from fans after everything that has happened in the last few years and this is only going to make things worse.

Charles Barkley already went in on him as he held KD and Kyrie Irving responsible for Nash being fired. KD can expect more barbs coming his way and you just know he is going to respond to some of them, so keep your popcorn ready.

