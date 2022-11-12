Skip to main content

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender."

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender."

Los Angeles Lakers' Patrick Beverley was slammed by fans on social media for his disappointing performance against the Sacramento Kings.

The guard had just 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to show after starting for the Lakers, and the 120-114 loss did little to help his case against a fanbase that was already miffed with the team's campaign so far.

His defense was called into question by the fans who took to Twitter and roasted the veteran after the team slumped to its fifth consecutive defeat.

It's not been a great Lakers debut for Beverley, and while he was roped in to add more teeth to the defense, he did come up short against the Kings.

Kendrick Perkins Slammed Patrick Beverley For His Lack Of Contributions 

It wasn't just the Lakers fans who were unhappy with Beverley. Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins had taken to Twitter earlier this month criticizing the guard for his lack of contributions.

Soon after their loss to rivals Clippers, Perkins was unforgiving when he called Beverley out:

Pat Bev has given the Lakers ABSOLUTELY NOTHING this season! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

The 34-year-old was traded to the Lakers in the offseason in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker. While he has been lacking with his threes and being a pesky defender, his starting role suggests that Darvin Ham believes in his point guard.

He currently averages 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists shooting 29.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc. The slamming on social media comes after Beverley had asked his fans to believe in the underperforming unit.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet, he was still optimistic that the Lakers can stage a turnaround ahead of the Kings clash.

“Stay with it, stay with it. We got Lonnie (Walker IV) out (Dennis) Schroder out, TB (Thomas Bryant) out, we got some heavy hitters coming back. We got a good week. We got Detroit next, Brooklyn this week again four-five days off. So just keep getting better.”

While the players on the injured list will take some time to shake off the rust, Beverley is expected to contribute on the defensive end. He's not got going yet, but maybe the upcoming Brooklyn Nets clash may see an improved performance.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender."

By Aaron Abhishek
DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs
NBA Media

DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs

By Divij Kulkarni
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings

By Aaron Abhishek
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."

By Divij Kulkarni
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Sounds Off On The Nets' Conditions For Kyrie Irving: "That’s Just Kinda Too Much...”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."

By Gautam Varier
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic

By Nico Martinez