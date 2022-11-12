NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender."

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers' Patrick Beverley was slammed by fans on social media for his disappointing performance against the Sacramento Kings.

The guard had just 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to show after starting for the Lakers, and the 120-114 loss did little to help his case against a fanbase that was already miffed with the team's campaign so far.

His defense was called into question by the fans who took to Twitter and roasted the veteran after the team slumped to its fifth consecutive defeat.

It's not been a great Lakers debut for Beverley, and while he was roped in to add more teeth to the defense, he did come up short against the Kings.

Kendrick Perkins Slammed Patrick Beverley For His Lack Of Contributions

It wasn't just the Lakers fans who were unhappy with Beverley. Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins had taken to Twitter earlier this month criticizing the guard for his lack of contributions.

Soon after their loss to rivals Clippers, Perkins was unforgiving when he called Beverley out:

Pat Bev has given the Lakers ABSOLUTELY NOTHING this season! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

The 34-year-old was traded to the Lakers in the offseason in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker. While he has been lacking with his threes and being a pesky defender, his starting role suggests that Darvin Ham believes in his point guard.

He currently averages 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists shooting 29.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc. The slamming on social media comes after Beverley had asked his fans to believe in the underperforming unit.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet, he was still optimistic that the Lakers can stage a turnaround ahead of the Kings clash.

“Stay with it, stay with it. We got Lonnie (Walker IV) out (Dennis) Schroder out, TB (Thomas Bryant) out, we got some heavy hitters coming back. We got a good week. We got Detroit next, Brooklyn this week again four-five days off. So just keep getting better.”

While the players on the injured list will take some time to shake off the rust, Beverley is expected to contribute on the defensive end. He's not got going yet, but maybe the upcoming Brooklyn Nets clash may see an improved performance.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.