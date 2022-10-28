NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"

Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.

The game finished with a score of 129-125, as Luka Doncic dropped a triple-double performance. Luka recorded 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 41 assists. The European superstar completely outplayed the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While fans praised Doncic for his phenomenal performance against KD, one particular didn't sit well among the fans.

NBA Fans Trolled Luka Doncic After Flopping

As you may have already guessed, we are talking about when Durant "pushed" Doncic during the third quarter. At the time, the Nets increased their lead to 73-68, and Luka was on defense.



Obviously, Durant was in the attack at full pace, and he slightly pushed the Mavs superstar.

Looking at the clip, it is obvious that KD indeed pushed Luka, but the way Doncic sold the flop wasn't appreciated by fans. Here's how the NBA community reacted to the incident on Twitter:

Many fans ended up posting sarcastic responses to how it was a tough foul and KD should be suspended for it. At the end of the day, Luka may be one of the prime candidates to win the MVP award this season, but in this particular play, the 23-year-old was caught diving.

Regardless of that, Doncic helped the Mavs win the game and improved their record to 2-2. Doncic seems to be only getting better with each passing game, but can he lead the Mavs to an NBA Championship this season? We will get a clearer picture after the first few weeks of the season are in the book.