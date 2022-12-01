Skip to main content

NBA Fans Shocked After 42-Year-Old Udonis Harlem Gets Left To Guard Jayson Tatum: “This Should Be Illegal!”

Jayson Tatum put on a show in front of the British Royal Family in the TD Garden when the Boston Celtics hosted their 2022 Eastern Conference Finals opponent, the Miami Heat. Tatum absolutely cooked the Heat all night, ending up with 49 points and 11 rebounds.

One of the most shocking plays of the night came when the Heat, who lack depth in the front court, decided to play 42-year-old Udonis Haslem and have him guard Tatum. 

Suffice it to say, Haslem wasn't able to even remotely affect Tatum as he drove to the basket. Fans found Haslem's attempts at guarding Tatum quite funny and questioned why the Heat would do this.  

Tatum is possibly the leader for MVP right now after this performance further strengthened the Celtics' grip as the best team in the NBA. they have the longest active win streak in the NBA and look genuinely unstoppable with Tatum leading the charge.

Is This The Year For The Celtics To Become Champions Once Again?

It's hard to say that there is any team in the NBA that is better than Boston. They have one of the deepest squads on paper, have the best record in the NBA, and have the best 2-way wing in the league right now. The cards are lining up perfectly for the Celtics to finally break through and become champions after a 15-year wait.

The chemistry between the Celtics team, despite losing their coach in the summer, has been phenomenal to watch. New coach Joe Mazzulla has made sure that the team continues their strong play from last season, something that has been working like a charm so far this season.

Robert Williams hasn't even returned from injury yet, so the Celtics have reinforcements coming to make their team even better. Everyone in the league should be scared of what this team can achieve this year. 

