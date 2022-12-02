NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Chris Paul was slammed on Twitter after Kanye West alleged that the Phoenix Suns star had an affair with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Soon after West's tweet went viral, the memes and jokes were on the point guard. The rapper's tweet came on the same day after he was a trend on Twitter for his interview with Alex Jones.

Needless to say, fans didn't mince words when they took digs at Paul following the bombshell accusation.

Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife

West's claims have not seen any response from Paul, but that hasn't stopped the memes from dropping in steadily.

Will Chris Paul Take Shaquille O'Neal's Route And Counter Kanye West?

Chris Paul's response is perhaps what the world is waiting for, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if the point guard slams West back in a more resounding manner — something former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal did when he had his beef with the rapper.

To quickly jog back, West was critical of O'Neal in the past, and in reply, the big man didn't hold back calling him a narcissist.

On the game front, Paul has been on the sidelines recovering from a heel injury. He's played just 10 games this season averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists.

Speaking about his return, Suns president of basketball operations, James Jones was optimistic saying he was close to taking the floor. Per the Arizona Republic:

“He’s coming back. He’ll be back. I can’t tell you he’ll be back (Wednesday). He’s been looking good and we’re still taking the long view with him. From Day 1, we’ve said that when our guys are eligible to play, when they’re available, they’re completely available. No restrictions. Nothing mentally, physically, to hold them back. So he’s getting there. And once he gets there, you’ll know.”

There's no denying that Paul's comeback will also see him face a raucous crowd that will surely take digs at him following West's allegation. Only time will tell how he decides to respond to the controversy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.