Skip to main content

NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"

NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"

Chris Paul was slammed on Twitter after Kanye West alleged that the Phoenix Suns star had an affair with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Soon after West's tweet went viral, the memes and jokes were on the point guard. The rapper's tweet came on the same day after he was a trend on Twitter for his interview with Alex Jones.

Needless to say, fans didn't mince words when they took digs at Paul following the bombshell accusation.

Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife

West's claims have not seen any response from Paul, but that hasn't stopped the memes from dropping in steadily.

Will Chris Paul Take Shaquille O'Neal's Route And Counter Kanye West?

Chris Paul's response is perhaps what the world is waiting for, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if the point guard slams West back in a more resounding manner — something former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal did when he had his beef with the rapper.

To quickly jog back, West was critical of O'Neal in the past, and in reply, the big man didn't hold back calling him a narcissist.

On the game front, Paul has been on the sidelines recovering from a heel injury. He's played just 10 games this season averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists.

Speaking about his return, Suns president of basketball operations, James Jones was optimistic saying he was close to taking the floor. Per the Arizona Republic:

“He’s coming back. He’ll be back. I can’t tell you he’ll be back (Wednesday). He’s been looking good and we’re still taking the long view with him. From Day 1, we’ve said that when our guys are eligible to play, when they’re available, they’re completely available. No restrictions. Nothing mentally, physically, to hold them back. So he’s getting there. And once he gets there, you’ll know.”

There's no denying that Paul's comeback will also see him face a raucous crowd that will surely take digs at him following West's allegation. Only time will tell how he decides to respond to the controversy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fan Trolls Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Using A LeBron James' Old Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fan Trolls Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Using A LeBron James' Old Tweet

By Orlando Silva
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
NBA Media

The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship

By Aaron Abhishek
Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans React To 3 Trade Scenarios That May Happen Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React To 3 Trade Scenarios That May Happen Soon

By Aaron Abhishek
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

By Aikansh Chaudhary