NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season. 

Kendrick Perkins often changes his tune on how he rates players on a weekly basis. While the expressions 'show me' rings true and Perkins changes his mind based on good performances from the players, the frequency of it makes people question what he actually believes. Perkins has already given similar praise to Anthony Davis and Ja Morant recently, so fans weren't happy with him now saying this about Giannis after calling him the 'Robin' to Khris Middleton's 'Batman'.   

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been receiving praise all season and is rightfully getting love as the Bucks remain the only undefeated team in the NBA. The man who was given the top spot on the NBA 2K23 player rankings is proving to everyone on the court why he is still the man on top.

Can Any Player In The World Rival Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best?

Giannis has remarkable consistency and one of the few extremely high-level 2-way players in the game. While there are many two-way players, a lot of the players in the 'best player' conversation aren't that efficient on both ends.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic have noticeable flaws defensively. Joel Embiid cannot guard the perimeter to even the same level as Giannis, while Jayson Tatum is the only one that is building a case to compete with Giannis on both sides of the ball.

If Antetokounmpo can keep this level of production up, he might be able to finally win his third MVP after being outvoted by Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in back-to-back years since his last win in 2020.  

NBA Media

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
