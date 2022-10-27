Skip to main content

NBA Fans Speculate After LeBron James Posts Message On Instagram: "Another Message To Pelinka And The Lakers."

LeBron James

After an 0-4 start to the season, the alarm bells are ringing for LeBron James and the Lakers. Through the first week and a half of the season, they have looked abysmal on both ends of the court, especially with Russell Westbrook on the floor.

And while James is doing his best to weather the storm, fans are wondering how much more of this he can take at this stage of his career.

On Instagram, James only heightened fan speculation with his latest post, which included a rather cryptic caption.

How long will you be taken for granted….. 💭 👑. Keep going kid

It's a cryptic post from James and in the comments, fans could help but wonder what it meant.

Another message to Pelinka & the Lakers. BRING SHOOTERS AROUND HIM! Watch the season change

Cryptic message saying you want a Trade🤷🏻‍♂️😂

Interesting post bron but we losin

Request that trade 🐐 if pelinka won’t do his job u deserve better legend!

Request that trade and shake the room 🐐🤴🏾

Oh yeah gon head ask for that trade

King’s thoughts for the lakers 💭 🤦🏾

THIS CODE FOR @LAKERS STINK LIKE SH*T AND YALL BETTER FIX IT OR THE KING GONNA LEAVE AHEM JEANIE

James has been doubted before. In fact, throughout his nearly 20-year career, he has been counted out countless times. This time, however, things seem different.

After a nightmarish campaign last season, the Lakers were unable to fix their roster and had to make do with the pieces they had. The results have been ugly, but James has been consistent through it all.

LeBron James Remains Committed To Turning The Season Around

Even after a defeat against Denver, LeBron didn't wave the white flag. Instead, he took a minute to support his team and explained why he is not worried about the slow start.

Following the Nuggets game, the 4x NBA champion sent a message to the team's fanbase, saying it's no time to freak out just yet, and the Lakers can still turn things around. He reminded people that things are new for this team, and they need time to get accustomed to each other and find their best shape.

“We gotta make some shots,” James said after the game, via CNN. “Some of it is early season stuff, obviously. You know, like I said, it’s a new system, it’s a new group of guys together. We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

Needless to say, there isn't much faith in what the Lakers can accomplish this season. We have seen this rodeo before, and there's no reason to believe the result will be any better this time.

Still, LeBron gives the Lakers a chance, and that's all they really need. If he stays healthy all season, L.A. might be able to turn things around. Perhaps his Instagram message on Thursday was a hint at the current state of his mind.

