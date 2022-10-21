Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think LeBron James Will Force Lakers To Make A Trade After Losing To Clippers: "F*ck Them Picks."

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their disappointing start to their season with a loss to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers. While their first defeat to the Golden State Warriors was a blowout, this could have been a game where the Lakers could have had the first win of their season.

Playing some great defense and working on some of their opening-game mistakes, the Lakers certainly looked better against the Clippers. But as has been the case from last season, the Lakers were let down again by their shooting. This was down to players like Russell Westbrook shooting 0-11 from the field and scoring only 2 points. Overall, the team was also dismal, shooting 9-45 from the three-point line.

As promising as the performance was against the Clippers, it is clear that the Lakers are in no state to compete in the Western Conference. Given that they have such a talented duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers still struggling to win games say a lot about the roster built around the two superstars. 

 After their latest loss against the Clippers, fans were quick to speculate that LeBron James and Co. might be looking to make a trade.

The Lakers certainly are in dire need of shooting. A trade could surely come in handy. There were multiple rumors that the Lakers were going to trade Russell Westbrook along with a couple of first-round picks to bring in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Things did not materialize though, and the Lakers stuck to Westbrook.

Two games in the gamble seem to have backfired. Tonight, Russ had one of his worst career performances not able to make a single field goal in the game, which is absolutely shocking.

If the Lakers still have the chance to bring in a sharpshooter like Hield to the team, it might be the move that the Lakers should make, given it makes the most sense in this scenario. Should the Lakers trade the first two picks to improve their roster?

