NBA Fans Troll Charlotte Hornets' "CLT" City Edition Uniform: "I Can't Be The Only One"

The Charlotte Hornets' new city editions have been revealed, adding another team to the poll of squads that unveiled these jerseys. This will be the team's fourth uniform available for this season.

This team normally has interesting uniforms, given their colors, which are very attractive. Ever since they returned to their old name, calling themselves the Hornets again, they have created very interesting unis.

However, as with everything in life, a blunder can happen, and the Hornets apparently suffered one in the eyes of many NBA fans. Of course, they seem to be very happy with their decision, but fans were quick to point out a curious characteristic of this brand-new uniform.

NBA Fans Troll Charlotte Hornets' "CLT" City Edition Uniform

A picture was shared on social media showing the No. 1 jersey with the CLT name on the chest. This combination makes it read like a certain part of female genitalia, which instantly caught the attention of many people.

A lot of fans had fun with this, trolling the Hornets, while others joked by saying they couldn't find this name everybody was talking about, joining a big thread on Twitter.

Jokes aside, the Hornets were inspired by their 2020-21 uniform, inspired by the United States Mint's history in the city of Charlotte. This is a very good homage by the Hornets, as that colorway looks really good.

Via WFNZ:

This year’s look is a continuation of the style implemented during the 2020-21 season, where the Hornets had mint uniforms inspired by the US Mint’s history in Buzz City.

So, despite the CLT thing and the games fans can play with it, the uniform looks great, and we're pretty sure many people will try to get theirs this season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are struggling to get things going in the young 2022-23 NBA season. The team is posting a 3-9 record, ranking last on the Eastern Conference standings. They have dealt with some off-court issues recently, including Miles Bridges being charged with domestic violence and James Bouknight getting arrested too.

This season could end up becoming a disaster for the Hornets, who were seen as a potential playoff team a couple of seasons ago. They have regressed their level, and it's hard imagining them competing for something in the foreseeable future.