Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll Charlotte Hornets' "CLT" City Edition Uniform: "I Can't Be The Only One"

nice

The Charlotte Hornets' new city editions have been revealed, adding another team to the poll of squads that unveiled these jerseys. This will be the team's fourth uniform available for this season. 

This team normally has interesting uniforms, given their colors, which are very attractive. Ever since they returned to their old name, calling themselves the Hornets again, they have created very interesting unis. 

However, as with everything in life, a blunder can happen, and the Hornets apparently suffered one in the eyes of many NBA fans. Of course, they seem to be very happy with their decision, but fans were quick to point out a curious characteristic of this brand-new uniform. 

NBA Fans Troll Charlotte Hornets' "CLT" City Edition Uniform

A picture was shared on social media showing the No. 1 jersey with the CLT name on the chest. This combination makes it read like a certain part of female genitalia, which instantly caught the attention of many people. 

A lot of fans had fun with this, trolling the Hornets, while others joked by saying they couldn't find this name everybody was talking about, joining a big thread on Twitter. 

Jokes aside, the Hornets were inspired by their 2020-21 uniform, inspired by the United States Mint's history in the city of Charlotte. This is a very good homage by the Hornets, as that colorway looks really good. 

Via WFNZ:

This year’s look is a continuation of the style implemented during the 2020-21 season, where the Hornets had mint uniforms inspired by the US Mint’s history in Buzz City.

So, despite the CLT thing and the games fans can play with it, the uniform looks great, and we're pretty sure many people will try to get theirs this season.  

Meanwhile, the Hornets are struggling to get things going in the young 2022-23 NBA season. The team is posting a 3-9 record, ranking last on the Eastern Conference standings. They have dealt with some off-court issues recently, including Miles Bridges being charged with domestic violence and James Bouknight getting arrested too

This season could end up becoming a disaster for the Hornets, who were seen as a potential playoff team a couple of seasons ago. They have regressed their level, and it's hard imagining them competing for something in the foreseeable future. 

YOU MAY LIKE

nice
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Charlotte Hornets' "CLT" City Edition Uniform: "I Can't Be The Only One"

By Orlando Silva
5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision
NBA Trade Rumors

5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"

By Orlando Silva
Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Wants To Be In Attendance When LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The NBA's All-Time Top Scorer
NBA Media

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Wants To Be In Attendance When LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The NBA's All-Time Top Scorer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jacque Vaughn Gets A Warm Welcome From Kevin Durant And The Nets Players After First Win As A Head Coach
NBA Media

Jacque Vaughn Gets A Warm Welcome From Kevin Durant And The Nets Players After First Win As A Head Coach

By Aikansh Chaudhary
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

By Orlando Silva
Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home
NBA Media

Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Executive Claims 'Frustrated' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Join East Contender
NBA Media

NBA Executive Claims 'Frustrated' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Join East Contender

By Orlando Silva
The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know
NBA

The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know

By Eddie Bitar
Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Posts Sentimental Tweet About The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers: "Real Life Beatles! We Was Different!!"
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Posts Sentimental Tweet About The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers: "Real Life Beatles! We Was Different!!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya