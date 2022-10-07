Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll Jayson Tatum After Looking “Funny” In Interview: “JT Looking Stoned”

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are entering the 2022-23 NBA season with big question marks above their heads. Following an incredible campaign where they came from the bottom to the top of the Eastern Conference, playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, the C's lived some uncomfortable moments in the past couple of weeks. 

After Ime Udoka was suspended for having an improper relationship with a female member of the team staff, everybody thinks that the Celtics are done and they can't compete in the East this season. 

Well, their star duo is ready to prove doubters wrong and have another magical run, this time trying to take that last step and becoming NBA champions once and for all. Meanwhile, they are having fun and messing around while tip-off arrives. 

During a recent interview, Jayson Tatum looked a little too happy and lost when discussing the expectations of the Celtics ahead of the new season. One Twitter user shared the video of Tatum and Jaylen Brown talking about winning, with JT looking at everything except the camera, laughing, and reacting a little late to whatever was being said to him. 

Basketball Coverage shared this video and provided a possible explanation to what was happening at the moment, saying that Tatum looked like he just got high before sitting down with his teammate and the interviewer. 

JT looking stoned🤣

I wanna win do y’all wanna win to tho?

guess they wanna win

tatum wants to win he just dont wanna talk. or look at the camera😭😭

Gotta be the green ☘️

JT mad that Brown gets to say that over him after last year’s finals, you can feel the tension

Tatum aint wanna win in the finals last year lmao

Green everywhere 😂😂😂

Omm he high💀

This n***a baked 😂😂😂😂😂

Light skin ni**as always gigglin n shit lol

I think they wanna win

They FRIED

Their interaction is just too funny, with Jaylen asking Tatum if he wanted to win like they're not paid to win games. JT giggles and then say 'yes' and they agree that they both want to win no matter what. Last season, they were stopped by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and Celtics Nation hopes that after all the rumors, controversies, and everything, they can come out victorious next year. 

